Country marks Labor Day under heavy security measures

ISTANBUL

A large number of workers and unions on May 1 gathered for various marches and events to mark Labor Day, with Istanbul witnessing scuffles between police and demonstrators.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan took to social media to extend his greeting to workers in the country.

"I extend my heartfelt congratulations on the occasion of May 1, the Workers’ Day, celebrated not only in our country but throughout the world. I send my warm regards to all workers and laborers who strive for a dignified livelihood,” Erdoğan said.

The Confederation of Trade Unions of Türkiye (TÜRK-İŞ) and the Confederation of Revolutionary Trade Unions (DİSK) also said they took squares once again to demand fair conditions and wages for workers.

The focus remained on Istanbul, particularly Taksim Square, as the authorities banned May Day protests in Istanbul, leading to heightened security measures by the police.

One day before the event, the police sealed off the square, while high metal barriers were erected around the square.

The media extensively covered the bans imposed not only within the iconic square but also on all routes and modes of public transportation leading to the site.

The atmosphere turned tense on May 1 as clashes erupted between law enforcement and demonstrators, resulting in dozens of detentions.

In the most-attended event, confederations, unions, labor groups and political party representatives convened in Saraçhane, which is home to the city’s hall.

Despite initial plans to march from Saraçhane to Taksim Square, clashes with law enforcement prompted two major confederations to announce “the termination of the activities,” abandoning the idea of marching to the banned location.

Tensions arose at the Bozdoğan Arch, where police efforts to block access clashed with the intentions of union and professional organization members. The police intervened as these groups attempted to march to the Square, chanting slogans and brandishing flags.

Early in the morning, attendees at Saraçhane underwent police searches as part of the security measures.

Among the visitors were main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel and Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu.

Speaking to the press, Özel criticized the Taksim ban, noting that the decision is against an early ruling by the Constitutional Court. In 2023, the top court ruled that the closure of Taksim Square for protests was a violation of rights.

Meanwhile, media reported police interventions in neighboring districts such as Beşiktaş, Şişli and Okmeydanı, where groups attempted to march to Taksim, leading to further clashes and detentions.

In Taksim Square, which was only open for some of the applicant organizations to organize a commemoration program, the representatives of the Confederation of Trade Unions (HAK-İŞ) laid a wreath at the Atatürk monument in the square. Afterward, the group organized a memorial ceremony at Kazancı Slope to honor those who lost their lives in the 1977 May Day clashes.

“May 1 is 138 years old. For 138 years, laborers have been continuing their struggle for their rights, for their freedom and for their future,” HAK-İŞ head Mahmut Arslan said.

In a speech late on April 30, Erdoğan reiterated Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya’s statement, emphasizing that Taksim was not appropriate for marches.

The capital Ankara and the western province of İzmir also witnessed several gatherings.