Countdown starts for Int’l Istanbul Opera and Ballet Festival

ISTANBUL

The 16th International Istanbul Opera and Ballet Festival, organized by the General Directorate of State Opera and Ballet under the Culture and Tourism Ministry, will welcome art lovers starting on May 10.

The festival events will be staged by both local and international ensembles and artists at the Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM) Türk Telekom Opera Stage, the AKM Theater Hall and the Kadıköy Municipality Süreyya Opera House.

The opening will take place at the AKM Türk Telekom Opera Stage with a "Gala Concert" featuring Istanbul State Opera and Ballet (İDOB) soloists and guest soloists, accompanied by the İDOB Orchestra under the baton of Bulgarian conductor Nayden Todorov.

As part of the festival, the children’s opera “Cinderella” will have its premiere on May 11, staged by İDOB at the Kadıköy Municipality Süreyya Opera House.

Adapted from the music and libretto of Gioacchino Rossini’s opera “La Cenerentola,” the production, directed by Nazlı İktu,” invites young audiences into the world of fairytales.

A concert titled “Tribute to Saygun” will be held on May 16 at the Süreyya Opera House in memory of Ahmet Adnan Saygun, a pioneer of contemporary Turkish music in the Republican era, commemorating the 100th anniversary of his birth.

Gilgamesh opera to make world premiere

Inspired by the tales of the Sumerian King Gilgamesh, the main character of the Epic of Gilgamesh, the opera “Gilgamesh” will make its world premiere on May 17 at the AKM Türk Telekom Stage.

Composed and written by Ahmet Adnan Saygun, the piece explores universal human themes such as death, friendship, love and enmity through the story of Gilgamesh.

The opera will be performed by the İDOB Orchestra under the direction of conductors Gürer Aykal and İbrahim Yazıcı, and staged by Director Caner Akın.

A second performance will be held on May 20.

The evolution of ballet will be showcased in “The World of Ballet,” which will be performed for young audiences on May 18 and June 1 at the Süreyya Opera House.

In celebration of the Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day, a concert titled “All My Hope Lies in Youth” will take place on May 19 at the AKM Theater Hall, featuring young talents who aspire to become the artists of the future.

As part of the Anatolian Opera and Ballet Festival and the "Opera and Ballet Everywhere" initiative, young artists selected through the "Talent Everywhere – Young Talent Search" project will take the stage to perform for the audience.

The “Sultans of the Opera” concert, featuring “Baroque Works from East to West,” will be performed on May 22 at the AKM Theater Hall.

Visiting from Bulgaria, the Sofia Opera and Ballet will present “Elektra” on May 29 at the AKM Türk Telekom Opera Stage.

The world premiere of the contemporary dance piece “Delirium” will be staged on May 30 at the AKM Theater Hall as part of the festival.

Based on the novel of the same name by Lev Tolstoy and set to music by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, “Anna Karenin,” which explores themes of love, marriage and fidelity in 1870s Russia, will be performed in two shows by the St. Petersburg Eifman Ballet on May 31 and June 1 at the AKM Türk Telekom Opera Stage.

The festival will close with two performances of “Russian Hamlet” by the St. Petersburg Eifman Ballet on June 2 and 3. The production is set to the music of Ludwig van Beethoven and Gustav Mahler.