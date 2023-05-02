Costa Rican sloth antibiotics offer hope for human medicine

CAHUITA
The fur of Costa Rican sloths appears to harbor antibiotic-producing bacteria that scientists hope may hold a solution to the growing problem of “superbugs” resistant to humanity’s dwindling arsenal of drugs.

Sloth fur, research has found, hosts bustling communities of insects, algae, fungi and bacteria, among other microbes, some of which could pose disease risk.

Yet, experts say, the famously slow-moving mammals appear to be surprisingly infection-proof.
“If you look at the sloth’s fur, you see movement: You see moths, you see different types of insects... a very extensive habitat,” Max Chavarria, a researcher at the University of Costa Rica, told AFP.
“Obviously when there is co-existence of many types of organisms, there must also be systems that control them,” he said.
Chavarria and a team took fur samples from Costa Rican two- and three-toed sloths to examine what that control system could be.

They found the possible existence of antibiotic-producing bacteria that “makes it possible to control the proliferation of potentially pathogenic bacteria... or inhibit other competitors” such as fungi, according to a study published in the journal Environmental Microbiology.
The sloth is a national symbol in laid back Costa Rica, and a major tourist attraction for the Central American country.

Both the two-toed (Choloepus Hoffmanni) and three-toed (Bradypus variegatus) sloth species have seen their populations decline, according to the International Union for the Conservation of Nature’s Red List of Threatened Species.
They live in the canopies of trees in the jungle on the Caribbean coast, where the climate is hot and humid.
American Judy Avey runs a sanctuary in the balmy jungle to care for sloths injured after coming into contact with humans or other animals.

She treats and rehabilitates the creatures with a view to releasing them back into the wild.
“We’ve never received a sloth that has been sick, that has a disease or has an illness,” she told AFP. “We’ve received sloths that had been burned by power lines and their entire arm is just destroyed... and there’s no infection. I think maybe in the 30 years [we’ve been open, we’ve seen five animals that have come in with an infected injury. So that tells us there’s something going on in their... bodily ecosystem.”

