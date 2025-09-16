Corporate assets hit 96 trillion Turkish Liras in 2024

ANKARA
The total assets of companies operating in Türkiye reached 95.84 trillion Turkish Liras in 2024, according to sector balance sheet data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

 

Aggregate income statement data revealed that all sectors combined posted a net profit of 1.95 trillion liras in 2024. Manufacturing generated the highest net profit at 559 billion liras, followed by wholesale and retail trade, motor vehicle and motorcycle repair at 299.6 billion liras and professional, scientific and technical activities at 286.2 billion liras. The education sector reported 3.15 billion liras in net profit.

 

Total net sales across all sectors amounted to 78.25 trillion liras, while operating profit reached 3.75 trillion liras.

 

Out of 1.10 million companies covered by the report, the wholesale and retail trade, motor vehicle and motorcycle repair sector had the largest number of firms at 356,062. Manufacturing accounted for 16.4 percent of all companies.

 

The consolidated balance sheet showed that, alongside total assets of 95.84 trillion liras, companies held 47.23 trillion liras in short- and long-term liabilities and 48.60 trillion liras in equity.

 

By sector, manufacturing led with 25.68 trillion liras in assets, followed by wholesale and retail trade and motor vehicle and motorcycle repair at 18.58 trillion liras.  

 

In terms of equity, manufacturing again ranked first with 13.28 trillion liras, ahead of wholesale and retail trade at 7.35 trillion liras and professional, scientific and technical activities at 7.26 trillion liras.

