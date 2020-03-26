Coronavirus death toll up by 16 to 75, with 1,196 new cases

  • March 26 2020 22:52:39

ISTANBUL
Turkey's death toll from the coronavirus increased by 16 to 75 on March 26 as the number of confirmed cases rose by 1,196 to 3,629, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

Koca said on Twitter that 7,286 tests had been conducted in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests carried out in Turkey to more than 37,000.

"I persistently invite you to implement the measures," Koca said.

Earlier on March 25, the minister told a news conference that at least 26 COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.

