Coronavirus death toll rises to 21 in Turkey, 947 confirmed cases: Health Minister

ANKARA

The death toll in Turkey due to coronavirus rose to 21, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said late on March 21, after twelve elderly patients died of the highly contagious respiratory illness.

The number of confirmed cases in the country has surged since the first case was announced last week, reaching 947 on March 21.

Koca said on Twitter that 2,953 tests had been conducted in the past 24 hours, 277 of which came back positive.

The minister also urged the elderly to abide by the recent partial curfew imposed by the interior ministry.

“Let’s warn our elderly. The death risk increases with age,” he said.