Coronavirus death toll in Turkey climbs to 2

ISTANBUL

The death toll from the novel coronavirus outbreak in Turkey rose to 2, the health minister said on Twitter at almost midnight on March 18.

“We lost a 61-year-old male patient. I wish him mercy from Allah. The tests concluded today show that the measures are very mandatory,” Fahrettin Koca said.

Koca also confirmed 93 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infected to 191 in Turkey.

“Let's cut the risk together,” he added.

On March 11, Turkey became the last major economy to report a case of the coronavirus.

The Turkish government has been implementing strict measures since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, from flight bans to schools temporarily closing.