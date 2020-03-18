Coronavirus death toll in Turkey climbs to 2

  • March 18 2020 23:16:00

ISTANBUL
The death toll from the novel coronavirus outbreak in Turkey rose to 2, the health minister said on Twitter at almost midnight on March 18.

 “We lost a 61-year-old male patient. I wish him mercy from Allah. The tests concluded today show that the measures are very mandatory,” Fahrettin Koca said.

Koca also confirmed 93 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infected to 191 in Turkey.

“Let's cut the risk together,” he added.

On March 11, Turkey became the last major economy to report a case of the coronavirus.

The Turkish government has been implementing strict measures since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, from flight bans to schools temporarily closing.

