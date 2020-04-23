Coronavirus boosting Turkey, EU dialogue: Turkish diplomat

  • April 23 2020 10:30:39

Coronavirus boosting Turkey, EU dialogue: Turkish diplomat

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Coronavirus boosting Turkey, EU dialogue: Turkish diplomat

Despite political obstacles, dialogue between Turkey and the EU has benefited amid the mutual fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic, a senior Turkish diplomat said on April 22. 

Speaking via webinar in a program titles European Union and Turkey-EU Relations in the COVID-19 process, Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister and Director for EU Affairs Faruk Kaymakcı said: "COVID-19 has led to an increase in dialogue that was blocked politically between the EU and Turkey. We hope we can get more effective results."

Kaymakcı noted that a donors' conference would be held on May 4 on the development of a vaccine and treatment, adding that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen could hold a phone call "in the coming days" with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to request that Turkey "take an active role in this conference."

On the initial response of some EU members to the outbreak, he said that "many countries could not predict that the crisis could reach this point."

When the pandemic crisis started in Europe, EU countries started taking precautions against each other without consulting the EU, said Kaymakcı.

Kaymakcı also said that though the pandemic relegated the issue of migration between Turkey and the EU to a lesser priority, it would reemerge in the long term.

"We hope that a new agreement on migration is made between Turkey and the EU in the coming weeks," he said.

Additionally, he underlined that as part of the measure against pandemic, 32,000 Turkish nationals so far had been brought home from 76 countries.

"We are not only bringing our citizens [back] to Turkey, but also helping citizens of other countries in Turkey to return to their countries," he said.

Around 175,000 foreign citizens have left Turkey so far, he added.

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to impose four-day lockdown

    Turkey to impose four-day lockdown

  2. Turkey to ‘certificate’ tourism destinations

    Turkey to ‘certificate’ tourism destinations

  3. Coronavirus death toll reaches 2,376 with 98,674 total cases

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 2,376 with 98,674 total cases

  4. Turkey may ease restrictions early June

    Turkey may ease restrictions early June

  5. Turkey opens new city hospital in Istanbul amid pandemic

    Turkey opens new city hospital in Istanbul amid pandemic
Recommended
Turkey evacuates expats worldwide amid COVID-19

Turkey evacuates expats worldwide amid COVID-19
Turkish, Iranian leaders discuss fight against COVID-19

Turkish, Iranian leaders discuss fight against COVID-19
Astana partners discuss Syria’s Idlib in teleconference

Astana partners discuss Syria’s Idlib in teleconference
Ankara slams French minister’s remarks on Turkey

Ankara slams French minister’s remarks on Turkey
Bosnia celebrates Turkish parliaments centenary

Bosnia celebrates Turkish parliament's centenary
Ankara blasts Greece over maritime jurisdiction remarks

Ankara blasts Greece over maritime jurisdiction remarks
WORLD Global coronavirus cases exceed 2.6 mln

Global coronavirus cases exceed 2.6 mln

The global coronavirus cases surpassed 2.6 million on April 22, according to a running tally by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.
ECONOMY Turkey Wealth Fund consolidates public insurance firms

Turkey Wealth Fund consolidates public insurance firms

The Turkey Wealth Fund (TWF) acquired all shares of public insurance companies for 6.54 billion Turkish liras ($936.7 million) to consolidate them under a single roof, the fund said late on April 22.  
SPORTS Turkish football player dies in car accident

Turkish football player dies in car accident

Turkish football player Kaan Öztürk has died in a traffic accident, his club said on April 21. 