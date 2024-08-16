Convict on furlough caught swimming to Kastellorizo

ANTALYA
In a first-of-its-kind incident, authorities have apprehended a prisoner on furlough who attempted to escape by swimming from Antalya's Kaş district to the Greek island of Kastellorizo, also known as Meis in Türkiye.

Coast Guard teams spotted the convict during a routine monitoring session and used a boat to intercept him as he swam near Antalya’s Başak Island.

The team brought the prisoner to the police station, where it was determined that he had been temporarily released from prison but failed to return at the designated time.

After the necessary proceedings, the man was sent to the chief public prosecutor's office in the district.

Meanwhile, authorities work meticulously to capture fugitive convicts across the country.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced that 4,517 fugitives were apprehended in the "Circle-20" operations carried out for 15 days.

“We would never permit fugitives to freely roam around the streets. We have never and will never allow them to disturb the peace of our families,” Yerlikaya said in a statement on social media.

WORLD Pakistan logs first mpox case as fears grow of global spread

Pakistan logs first mpox case as fears grow of global spread

Pakistan said Friday it had confirmed a case of mpox, a day after Sweden recorded the first infection outside of Africa involving a new, more dangerous strain of the virus that has killed hundreds in the DR Congo.
ECONOMY Türkiyes ports handle over 313 mln tons of cargo in 7 months

Türkiye's ports handle over 313 mln tons of cargo in 7 months

Turkish ports handled 313.3 million tons of cargo in the first seven months of this year, up 2.7 percent from last year, and 7.9 million TEUs of containers, marking a 9.5 percent increase.
SPORTS Mbappe bolsters Real Madrids La Liga title defense

Mbappe bolsters Real Madrid's La Liga title defense

Even if Kylian Mbappe had not completed his long-awaited move to Real Madrid this summer it would still be widely tipped to retain La Liga.
