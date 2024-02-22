Controversy over footballer sacked for using dating app

Controversy over footballer sacked for using dating app

ISTANBUL
Controversy over footballer sacked for using dating app

The termination of the contract of 21-year-old Emirhan Delibaş, who played for Beşiktaş and trained in the club's youth academy, has sparked debate in the football community after he created a profile on an online dating application and wrote "professional football player at Beşiktaş Club."

Speaking to daily Hürriyet, some prominent members of the football community argued that the decision was made rashly and that Delibaş should at least have been warned and given another chance, while others said, "A professional footballer has to pay attention to his every move. It was right to terminate his contract."

Former Beşiktaş football player Gökhan Keskin said that Demirbaş was one of the youngsters who trained in the organization during his active period.

“He had to remember that he played for Beşiktaş. In my time, we sent him to a few teams, but he came back without playing,” Keskin added.

Recep Tekin, one of the legendary players of Beşiktaş, said that the decision was the correct one, emphasizing that a troubled player can corrupt the others.

Former football player Soner Tolungüç argued that all players have made mistakes in the past, but big clubs should not let talented youngsters like Demirbaş go.

"We were shocked to hear that my son was fired from Beşiktaş. My son played there for 11 years. They terminated his contract without consulting us. The boy in his panic did not know what he signed. The staff did not contact us in any way. A 20-year-old should not be pressured like this,” said Murat Delibaş, the 21-year-old footballer's father.

"Beşiktaş's coach Samet Aybaba wasted my son on purpose. Aybaba has called Emirhan to his room and asked him to leave, and this happened because he wouldn't leave,” he concluded.

controversy,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Kremlin says shameful for Biden to call Putin SOB

Kremlin says 'shameful' for Biden to call Putin 'SOB'
LATEST NEWS

  1. Kremlin says 'shameful' for Biden to call Putin 'SOB'

    Kremlin says 'shameful' for Biden to call Putin 'SOB'

  2. Albanian parliament approves contested migrant deal with Italy

    Albanian parliament approves contested migrant deal with Italy

  3. Ex-Brazil star Dani Alves sentenced to 4.5 years in jail for rape

    Ex-Brazil star Dani Alves sentenced to 4.5 years in jail for rape

  4. Parliament adopts health service reforms

    Parliament adopts health service reforms

  5. Police arrest 10 alleged spies operating for foreign intels

    Police arrest 10 alleged spies operating for foreign intels
Recommended
Western Black Sea touristic train to roll out in April

Western Black Sea touristic train to roll out in April

Engineer with COPD, cancer donates electronic wares to high school

Engineer with COPD, cancer donates electronic wares to high school
Court orders rehearing of cat murder case amid public outcry

Court orders rehearing of cat murder case amid public outcry
Restoration underway for minaret at Hagia Sophia

Restoration underway for minaret at Hagia Sophia
Search efforts remain suspended at landslide-hit Erzincan mine

Search efforts remain suspended at landslide-hit Erzincan mine
Fake ski trainers scamming people at famous resorts

Fake ski trainers scamming people at famous resorts
WORLD Kremlin says shameful for Biden to call Putin SOB

Kremlin says 'shameful' for Biden to call Putin 'SOB'

The Kremlin on Thursday said it was a "huge shame" that U.S. President Joe Biden had called Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin a "crazy SOB".
ECONOMY VP Yılmaz urges for more investments from China

VP Yılmaz urges for more investments from China

Türkiye should attract more investments and tourists from China to address the trade imbalance between the two countries, Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz has said.
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿