‘Container classrooms’ being set up in quake zone

İSTANBUL
Vocational and technical education institutions affiliated with the Education Ministry are working to produce container classrooms to support students to access education in earthquake-affected provinces.

Within the scope of the aid mobilization launched across the country, vocational high school students and teachers, who have helped in making many aid materials, such as blankets, sleeping bags, stoves and hygiene items, for quake survivors, have now rolled up their sleeves for container classrooms.

Education Minister Mahmut Özer said that a total of 1,200 container classrooms will be produced.

A total of 12 vocational and technical high schools in Konya, Gaziantep, Bursa, Antalya, Ankara, Istanbul, Izmir and Mersin are producing container classrooms with solar power plants to meet their own electricity needs, Özer announced.

According to his statement, container production capacity is between 20 and 25 per day, and 138 container classrooms have been sent to 10 provinces affected by the quakes, while the production of 210 container classrooms is ongoing.

Pointing out that these high schools also produced mobile toilets to be used within these containers, Özer said that 130 mobile toilets produced were loaded onto trucks and sent to the quake zone.

