Consumer prices in Istanbul rise 4.56 percent in January

Consumer prices in Istanbul rise 4.56 percent in January

ISTANBUL
Consumer prices in Istanbul rise 4.56 percent in January

Consumer prices in Istanbul increased by 4.56 percent in January compared to the previous month, while wholesale prices rose by 1.28 percent, according to data released by the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce (ITO).

On an annual basis, the Istanbul Consumer Price Index (CPI) recorded a 36.15 percent increase.

The highest monthly rise was observed in the health expenditures group, which surged by 11.94 percent. Transportation followed with a 9.96 percent increase, while miscellaneous goods and services climbed 8.52 percent.

Restaurants and hotels rose by 6.22 percent, household goods by 4.4 percent, food and non-alcoholic beverages by 4.27 percent, communication by 4.26 percent, recreation and culture by 3.23 percent, housing by 2.56 percent and education by 2.53 percent.

Alcoholic beverages and tobacco registered a modest 0.21 percent increase. In contrast, clothing and footwear expenditures declined by 2.32 percent.

The Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) will release the January inflation data on Feb. 3

A survey conducted by AA Finans among 35 economists showed that the average monthly inflation expectation for January was 4.21 percent.

Based on this forecast, annual inflation, which stood at 30.89 percent in December, was projected to ease to 29.86 percent.

Looking further ahead, economists’ average year-end inflation expectation for 2026 stood at 23.73 percent as of January.

In December, the CPI had risen by 0.89 percent.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ankara NATO summit to focus on implementation, concrete outcomes

Ankara NATO summit to focus on implementation, concrete outcomes
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ankara NATO summit to focus on implementation, concrete outcomes

    Ankara NATO summit to focus on implementation, concrete outcomes

  2. Turkish parliament to debate sweeping hike in traffic penalties

    Turkish parliament to debate sweeping hike in traffic penalties

  3. Türkiye’s trade deficit widens in January as export growth slows

    Türkiye’s trade deficit widens in January as export growth slows

  4. Erdoğan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt in first foreign trip of 2026

    Erdoğan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt in first foreign trip of 2026

  5. Kremlin confirms Ukraine war talks this week in Abu Dhabi

    Kremlin confirms Ukraine war talks this week in Abu Dhabi
Recommended
Türkiye’s trade deficit widens in January as export growth slows

Türkiye’s trade deficit widens in January as export growth slows
Tourism investors call for action to accelerate projects

Tourism investors call for action to accelerate projects
Borsa Istanbul marks best January in 29 years

Borsa Istanbul marks best January in 29 years
Fresh produce exports see minimal returns: Ministter

Fresh produce exports see minimal returns: Ministter
Manufacturing PMI retreats to 48.1 in January: Survey

Manufacturing PMI retreats to 48.1 in January: Survey
Indonesia lets Grok back online under tight supervision

Indonesia lets Grok back online under tight supervision
WORLD Kremlin confirms Ukraine war talks this week in Abu Dhabi

Kremlin confirms Ukraine war talks this week in Abu Dhabi

Russia has confirmed that a new round of talks with Ukraine and the United States in Abu Dhabi on ending the four-year-war will start Wednesday, after they were postponed from this weekend.

ECONOMY Türkiye’s trade deficit widens in January as export growth slows

Türkiye’s trade deficit widens in January as export growth slows

Exports from Türkiye fell by 3.9 percent year-on-year in January due to calendar effects, amounting to $20.3 billion, while annualized exports rose 3.7 percent to $272.5 billion, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat announced on Jan. 2.

SPORTS Galatasaray eyes knockout berth in tough test

Galatasaray eyes knockout berth in tough test

Galatasaray enters the final matchday of the Champions League league phase on Jan. 28 with its knockout fate firmly in its own hands, needing only a single point against a depleted Manchester City to guarantee a spot in the playoffs.  
﻿