Consumer prices in Istanbul rise 4.56 percent in January

ISTANBUL

Consumer prices in Istanbul increased by 4.56 percent in January compared to the previous month, while wholesale prices rose by 1.28 percent, according to data released by the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce (ITO).

On an annual basis, the Istanbul Consumer Price Index (CPI) recorded a 36.15 percent increase.

The highest monthly rise was observed in the health expenditures group, which surged by 11.94 percent. Transportation followed with a 9.96 percent increase, while miscellaneous goods and services climbed 8.52 percent.

Restaurants and hotels rose by 6.22 percent, household goods by 4.4 percent, food and non-alcoholic beverages by 4.27 percent, communication by 4.26 percent, recreation and culture by 3.23 percent, housing by 2.56 percent and education by 2.53 percent.

Alcoholic beverages and tobacco registered a modest 0.21 percent increase. In contrast, clothing and footwear expenditures declined by 2.32 percent.

The Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) will release the January inflation data on Feb. 3

A survey conducted by AA Finans among 35 economists showed that the average monthly inflation expectation for January was 4.21 percent.

Based on this forecast, annual inflation, which stood at 30.89 percent in December, was projected to ease to 29.86 percent.

Looking further ahead, economists’ average year-end inflation expectation for 2026 stood at 23.73 percent as of January.

In December, the CPI had risen by 0.89 percent.