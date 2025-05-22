Consumer groups want EU to take action over baggage fees

Consumer groups want EU to take action over baggage fees

PARIS
Consumer groups want EU to take action over baggage fees

Sixteen European consumer groups have called on the European Union to take action against seven low-cost airlines over their baggage fees.

The European Consumer Organisation, BEUC accuses airlines of "misleading" passengers and creating "confusion" and "distress" at check-ins with their different policies.

The action by the consumer groups names easyJet, Norwegian, Ryanair, Transavia, Volotea, Vueling and Wizz Air.

Passengers can pay up to 280 euros ($315) to take on a suitcase, depending on the airline, according to the consumer groups. They say that the fees and policies imposed by the airlines breach European Union aviation regulations and European Court of Justice rulings.

The groups, which come from 12 EU nations, have sought an investigation by the European Commission and national consumer authorities in EU states.

The BEUC said that a standard luggage allowance should be included in a plane ticket price.

The airlines were mainly unrepentant.

Ryanair said in a statement that it "welcomed" the complaint, which it predicted would "confirm that Ryanair's bags policy fully complies with EU Law", which "grants all EU airlines the freedom to set prices, including prices of optional services."

Norwegian also said it believed its rules were in line with EU regulations. 

Transavia, a subsidiary of Air France-KLM, and Volotea, referred to a statement by the industry body Airlines for Europe, which said: "The action taken today by consumer organisations would decrease consumer choice and oblige all passengers to pay for additional services that they may not all need."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Oppression in Palestine to end through joint efforts, Erdoğan tells Spains PM

Oppression in Palestine to end through joint efforts, Erdoğan tells Spain's PM
LATEST NEWS

  1. Oppression in Palestine to end through joint efforts, Erdoğan tells Spain's PM

    Oppression in Palestine to end through joint efforts, Erdoğan tells Spain's PM

  2. Russia, Ukraine swap hundreds of prisoners in 1st round

    Russia, Ukraine swap hundreds of prisoners in 1st round

  3. Erdoğan declares 2026–2035 the 'decade of family'

    Erdoğan declares 2026–2035 the 'decade of family'

  4. Turkish actors get suspended prison sentences in Gezi Park-related case

    Turkish actors get suspended prison sentences in Gezi Park-related case

  5. Family ties in digital era discussed at panel of Istanbul forum

    Family ties in digital era discussed at panel of Istanbul forum
Recommended
Trump calls for 50 percent tariff on EU, starting June 1

Trump calls for 50 percent tariff on EU, starting June 1
Treasury sells $2 billion of 7-year Eurobond

Treasury sells $2 billion of 7-year Eurobond
Disinflation program on track, says Mehmet Şimşek

Disinflation program on track, says Mehmet Şimşek
Crude steel production surges 7 percent in January-April

Crude steel production surges 7 percent in January-April
IMF holds useful economic talks with new Syrian gov’t

IMF holds 'useful' economic talks with new Syrian gov’t
Argentina seeks to draw dollars out from under mattresses

Argentina seeks to draw dollars out from under mattresses
How the US-China chip conflict is evolving under Trump

How the US-China chip conflict is evolving under Trump
WORLD Russia, Ukraine swap hundreds of prisoners in 1st round

Russia, Ukraine swap hundreds of prisoners in 1st round

The Russian Defense Ministry announced on Friday that Moscow and Kyiv had exchanged 270 servicemen and 120 civilians each in the first round of a large-scale swap, carried out under the terms of an agreement reached in Istanbul last week.

ECONOMY Trump calls for 50 percent tariff on EU, starting June 1

Trump calls for 50 percent tariff on EU, starting June 1

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday called for a 50 percent tariff on imports from the European Union, raising the stakes in his global trade war.
SPORTS Galatasaray wins another Turkish league title

Galatasaray wins another Turkish league title

Galatasaray claimed its third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title and record 25th in total on March 18 night, consigning Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe to the runner-up spot for the fourth straight season.
﻿