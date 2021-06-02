Construction of Necropolis Museum nears end

  • June 02 2021 07:00:00

Construction of Necropolis Museum nears end

ANTALYA
Construction of Necropolis Museum nears end

With the construction of the Necropolis Museum nearing the end, the Antalya Metropolitan Municipality will present 2,300 years of history of the Mediterranean region to local and foreign visitors.

Within the scope of the Necropolis Museum project carried out on an area of 9,136 square meters, the Metropolitan Municipality Department of Urban History and Promotion and the Antalya Museum Directorate carried out joint excavation works. Nearly 1,000 tombs dating back to the Hellenistic, Roman and Eastern Roman periods have been unearthed so far during the works. There are many different types of tombs in the Necropolis, which means “the city of the dead” in ancient times.

Artifacts such as tear bottles, terracotta pots, burials and coins unearthed from cemeteries in archaeological excavations will be exhibited under protection at the museum.

Visitors to the Necropolis Museum will be able to see and examine the walking paths and historical burial areas closely. In the museum, there will be an exhibition area, a viewing terrace, a conference hall, a concert field and a section, where ancient funeral ceremonies will be revived with contemporary museology techniques.

Using technological image, sound and light systems, visitors will experience ancient funeral ceremonies in a dark room. In addition, different types of cemeteries from the various periods will be illuminated, and a visual image will be presented.

Under the scope of the project, the roof of the necropolis area was covered with steel construction to protect the archaeological finds from rain and sunlight. Glass walkways and railings have been completed on the site, which will allow visitors to see the historical burial sites closely.

Construction of Necropolis Museum nears end

Turkey, archeology,

ECONOMY Turkey’s power futures market launched

Turkey’s power futures market launched
MOST POPULAR

  1. MHP leader rebukes imam of Hagia Sophia

    MHP leader rebukes imam of Hagia Sophia

  2. Turkey eases COVID-19 restrictions, partially reopens restaurants

    Turkey eases COVID-19 restrictions, partially reopens restaurants

  3. Russia extends suspension of flights to Turkey

    Russia extends suspension of flights to Turkey

  4. Turkey to receive more batches of Pfizer jab

    Turkey to receive more batches of Pfizer jab

  5. Turkey continues encouraging lira savings

    Turkey continues encouraging lira savings
Recommended
Underground parts of Ottoman palace to be detected

Underground parts of Ottoman palace to be detected
Oldest painting of Alevi dervish up for auction

Oldest painting of Alevi dervish up for auction
ArtContact fair in Istanbul aims to promote artworks in public sphere

ArtContact fair in Istanbul aims to promote artworks in public sphere
Christie’s to sell Isaac Newton’s notes for greatest work

Christie’s to sell Isaac Newton’s notes for greatest work
A Few in Many Places exhibition in Istanbul

'A Few in Many Places' exhibition in Istanbul
Cisterns in ancient city Metropolis to be unearthed

Cisterns in ancient city Metropolis to be unearthed
WORLD Belarus activist stabs himself in neck in court: Rights group

Belarus activist stabs himself in neck in court: Rights group

A Belarusian political activist stabbed himself in the neck on the first day of his trial on June 1 and was rushed to hospital, a rights group said.

ECONOMY Turkey’s power futures market launched

Turkey’s power futures market launched

Turkey’s Power Futures Market was launched on June 1 within the country’s energy exchange, EXIST, to provide participants with the market stability and transparency.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe announces club will not continue with Belözoğlu at helm

Fenerbahçe announces club will not continue with Belözoğlu at helm

Fenerbahçe President Ali Koç said on June 1 that Emre Belözoğlu would not continue as the team’s manager.