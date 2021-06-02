Construction of Necropolis Museum nears end

ANTALYA

With the construction of the Necropolis Museum nearing the end, the Antalya Metropolitan Municipality will present 2,300 years of history of the Mediterranean region to local and foreign visitors.

Within the scope of the Necropolis Museum project carried out on an area of 9,136 square meters, the Metropolitan Municipality Department of Urban History and Promotion and the Antalya Museum Directorate carried out joint excavation works. Nearly 1,000 tombs dating back to the Hellenistic, Roman and Eastern Roman periods have been unearthed so far during the works. There are many different types of tombs in the Necropolis, which means “the city of the dead” in ancient times.

Artifacts such as tear bottles, terracotta pots, burials and coins unearthed from cemeteries in archaeological excavations will be exhibited under protection at the museum.

Visitors to the Necropolis Museum will be able to see and examine the walking paths and historical burial areas closely. In the museum, there will be an exhibition area, a viewing terrace, a conference hall, a concert field and a section, where ancient funeral ceremonies will be revived with contemporary museology techniques.

Using technological image, sound and light systems, visitors will experience ancient funeral ceremonies in a dark room. In addition, different types of cemeteries from the various periods will be illuminated, and a visual image will be presented.

Under the scope of the project, the roof of the necropolis area was covered with steel construction to protect the archaeological finds from rain and sunlight. Glass walkways and railings have been completed on the site, which will allow visitors to see the historical burial sites closely.