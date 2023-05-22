Congress tourism in Istanbul booming again

Congress tourism in Istanbul booming again

ISTANBUL
Congress tourism in Istanbul booming again

Istanbul, Türkiye’s financial and commercial capital, is experiencing a revival in congress tourism this year, with dozens of international events planned for 2023.

Some 46,000 people are expected to attend the events in the megacity in the remainder of the year, said Şekib Avdagiç, the president of the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce (İTO), noting that the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have totally waned.

At least 36 international conventions will take place in Istanbul, and the attendees will spend around 140 million euros, Avdagiç said, adding those events, supported by the Istanbul Convention and Visitors Bureau (ICVB), will host between 300 to 25,000 people.

The largest of those conventions will be the IEEE PES Generation, Transmission and Distribution Conference and Expo, which will take place between May 20 and May 23, Avdagiç said.

This will be the industry’s most comprehensive and immersive event in the field of renewable energy and storage, environment, de-carbonization, power generation as well as transmission and distribution, according to the organizers.

When the first tourism data for 2022 started to come out, they signaled that 2023 would be a good year for congress tourism, Avdagiç said.

Tourism is one of the driving forces for the local economy, generating revenue and supporting production, Avdagiç said, noting that nearly 3.5 million foreigners visited the megacity in the first three months of 2023.

This marked a 20 percent increase from the same period of last year.
Istanbul targets to attract 19 million tourists and to generate $18 billion in tourism revenues, according to Avdagiç.

WORLD Battle-weary Sudanese hope upcoming truce finally holds

Battle-weary Sudanese hope upcoming truce finally holds
LATEST NEWS

  1. Battle-weary Sudanese hope upcoming truce finally holds

    Battle-weary Sudanese hope upcoming truce finally holds

  2. Russia claims to have Bakhmut but Ukraine says battle not over

    Russia claims to have Bakhmut but Ukraine says battle not over

  3. Tens of thousands of Moldovans rally for EU membership

    Tens of thousands of Moldovans rally for EU membership

  4. Greece eyes new vote as PM to seek absolute majority

    Greece eyes new vote as PM to seek absolute majority

  5. Women are simply humans, says Portman

    Women are simply humans, says Portman
Recommended
Adidas to start selling stockpile of Yeezy sneakers

Adidas to start selling stockpile of Yeezy sneakers
NASA picks Bezos’ Blue Origin to build lunar landers

NASA picks Bezos’ Blue Origin to build lunar landers
Central Bank expected to keep rate stable this week

Central Bank expected to keep rate stable this week
Some 600,000 couples to spend big on weddings

Some 600,000 couples to spend big on weddings
Textile industry seeking to expand in Latin America

Textile industry seeking to expand in Latin America
DenizBank obtains financing from EBRD

DenizBank obtains financing from EBRD
WORLD Battle-weary Sudanese hope upcoming truce finally holds

Battle-weary Sudanese hope upcoming truce finally holds

Air raids, gunfire and explosions rocked Sudan's capital on Sunday ahead of a one-week ceasefire agreed by rival generals, the latest in a series of truces that have been systematically violated.

ECONOMY Textile industry seeking to expand in Latin America

Textile industry seeking to expand in Latin America

Turkish textile companies seeking to widen their global outreach are exploring opportunities in Cuba and the Dominican Republic.

SPORTS Rybakina sets sights on Roland Garros

Rybakina sets sights on Roland Garros

Elena Rybakina won the Italian Open on May 20 and promptly turned her attention to Roland Garros and the pursuit of a second career Grand Slam title.