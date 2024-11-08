Aselsan showcases naval defense capabilities at Euronaval

PARIS

Euronaval 2024, one of the world's premier naval defense trade shows taking place in Paris this week, is providing Türkiye's leading defense company Aselsan with a crucial platform to showcase its cutting-edge technologies.

"We are here at Euronaval 2024 to introduce our capabilities and increase our relations and cooperation with customers both in Europe and globally," said Zekeriyya Şahin, Aselsan’s executive vice president.

"Among our systems, I would like to emphasize Göksur, Gokdeniz, Marlin, and Düfas, which are attracting significant attention from our customers," he said.

At the show, the company unveiled an advanced version of Göksur, the Goksur 100-N, a next-generation point defense missile system.

Göksur features a 20-missile capability with a 15-kilometer range to defend ships against incoming surface and air threats, Şahin said.

It also has high effectiveness and the capability to carry out simultaneous multiple engagements with an advanced fire control system with AI features and mid-course guidance capability against modern anti-ship threats, the company said.

The company also showcased the Gökdeniz close-in weapon system, designed to intercept a variety of threats, including surface-to-surface missiles, air-to-surface missiles and enemy drones and helicopters.

Another key product on display that customers are attracted to is the Dufas low frequency towed active sonar system, Şahin said. It can be used by surface ships to detect submarines from vast distances.

"We’re increasing our product range in radar, electro-optics, underwater acoustics and air defense systems, providing our customers with complete solutions,” he said.