Aselsan showcases naval defense capabilities at Euronaval

Aselsan showcases naval defense capabilities at Euronaval

PARIS
Aselsan showcases naval defense capabilities at Euronaval

Euronaval 2024, one of the world's premier naval defense trade shows taking place in Paris this week, is providing Türkiye's leading defense company Aselsan with a crucial platform to showcase its cutting-edge technologies.

"We are here at Euronaval 2024 to introduce our capabilities and increase our relations and cooperation with customers both in Europe and globally," said Zekeriyya Şahin, Aselsan’s executive vice president.

"Among our systems, I would like to emphasize Göksur, Gokdeniz, Marlin, and Düfas, which are attracting significant attention from our customers," he said.

At the show, the company unveiled an advanced version of Göksur, the Goksur 100-N, a next-generation point defense missile system.

Göksur features a 20-missile capability with a 15-kilometer range to defend ships against incoming surface and air threats, Şahin said.

It also has high effectiveness and the capability to carry out simultaneous multiple engagements with an advanced fire control system with AI features and mid-course guidance capability against modern anti-ship threats, the company said.

The company also showcased the Gökdeniz close-in weapon system, designed to intercept a variety of threats, including surface-to-surface missiles, air-to-surface missiles and enemy drones and helicopters.

Another key product on display that customers are attracted to is the Dufas low frequency towed active sonar system, Şahin said. It can be used by surface ships to detect submarines from vast distances.

"We’re increasing our product range in radar, electro-optics, underwater acoustics and air defense systems, providing our customers with complete solutions,” he said.

industry ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US announces charges in alleged Iranian plot to assassinate Trump

US announces charges in alleged Iranian plot to assassinate Trump
LATEST NEWS

  1. US announces charges in alleged Iranian plot to assassinate Trump

    US announces charges in alleged Iranian plot to assassinate Trump

  2. First artwork by humanoid robot sells for $1.3m

    First artwork by humanoid robot sells for $1.3m

  3. Cuneiform-inscribed jars found in Urartian storage

    Cuneiform-inscribed jars found in Urartian storage

  4. Chinese rover finds signs of ancient ocean on Mars

    Chinese rover finds signs of ancient ocean on Mars

  5. From Michelin-star kitchen to cozy space

    From Michelin-star kitchen to cozy space
Recommended
Central Bank raises inflation forecasts for 2024 and 2025

Central Bank raises inflation forecasts for 2024 and 2025
Private jet carbon emissions soar 46 percent, finds a study

Private jet carbon emissions soar 46 percent, finds a study
Europes wake-up call to avoid slow agony of decline

Europe's wake-up call to avoid 'slow agony' of decline
Number of cruise passengers reaches 1.5 mln in 9 months

Number of cruise passengers reaches 1.5 mln in 9 months
US Fed makes quarter point cut as Powell insists he would not quit

US Fed makes quarter point cut as Powell insists he would not quit
Contractors undertake $18 bln worth of projects abroad

Contractors undertake $18 bln worth of projects abroad
WORLD US announces charges in alleged Iranian plot to assassinate Trump

US announces charges in alleged Iranian plot to assassinate Trump

U.S. prosecutors announced charges on Friday in an alleged Iranian plot to assassinate former president Donald Trump and a prominent dissident Iranian-American journalist.
ECONOMY Central Bank raises inflation forecasts for 2024 and 2025

Central Bank raises inflation forecasts for 2024 and 2025

Türkiye's Central Bank has raised its year-end inflation forecast for 2024, 2025 and 2026.
SPORTS Galatasaray stuns Spurs, Fenerbahçe falls in Europa League

Galatasaray stuns Spurs, Fenerbahçe falls in Europa League

Victor Osimhen scored twice as Galatasaray inflicted a first Europa League defeat of the season on Tottenham with a 3-2 victory in Istanbul, while Fenerbahçe suffered a 3-1 loss against AZ Alkmaar on Nov. 7.
﻿