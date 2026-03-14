Conflict-hit Gulf travel may redirect some demand to Türkiye

Conflict-hit Gulf travel may redirect some demand to Türkiye

ISTANBUL
Conflict-hit Gulf travel may redirect some demand to Türkiye

Türkiye could attract part of the travel demand diverted from the Gulf if it maintains its image as a safe, accessible and well-connected destination, a tourism sector representative has said, as the conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran disrupts aviation and tourism across the region.

The conflict has already hurt Middle East tourism, triggered cancellations and unsettled travel plans across Gulf hubs.

Faruk Elmalı, head of the Tourism Professionals Association (TURDER), told daily Milliyet that Türkiye should not view the crisis simply as a commercial opportunity, but should instead emphasize that it is not part of the conflict zone and remains a controlled and reachable destination for travelers seeking security. 

Elmalı said Türkiye could appeal to travelers from Europe, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar and parts of South Asia and the Far East who may reconsider Gulf plans. He said the strongest potential may come from high-income visitors looking for resort holidays, shopping and gastronomy, as well as from companies and large groups seeking alternative destinations for meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions.

He said Istanbul was the strongest candidate to capture any redirected demand thanks to its air links, luxury segment, shopping, health tourism and business travel infrastructure. Antalya, he added, could benefit from its family resort capacity, while Bodrum and the Dalaman coast may stand out if upper-income European and Gulf travelers shift away from the region.

Elmalı also pointed to Istanbul’s role as a transit and stopover hub, saying short city breaks, premium transit stays and one-night Istanbul packages linked to onward flights could become a growing niche if travelers and tour operators look for safer alternatives.

 

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