Confidence in economy growing, says Şimşek

WASHINGTON
Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has stated that there is a growing global confidence and interest in the Turkish economy.

Giving information on his recent trip to the United States, Şimşek said that he had extremely productive meetings.

“We met with investors at large-scale meetings organized by investment banks,” Şimşek said on his Nsosyal social media account.

“We discussed the resilience of the Turkish economy, the tangible progress of our program, and our substantial investment potential,” he added.

Şimşek was in Washington, D.C., last week to attend the annual meetings of the G20, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.

Şimşek stated that he held bilateral talks with many of his counterparts regarding deepening economic cooperation, as well as increasing trade and investment.

“We also exchanged views with senior executives from multilateral development banks, civil society organizations, and think tanks,” the minister added.

“We are pleased to see the growing confidence in and interest in the Turkish economy.”

In Washington, Şimşek also met with senior management from international development banks, including the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) and the Islamic Development Bank.

 

