Concert to support young musicians

  • April 17 2022 07:00:00

ISTANBUL
The Turkish Contemporary Association (ÇEV) Sanat will organize a concert event on May 23 at Istanbul’s Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM), where young musicians who represent Turkey on the international stage, will perform.

Veteran theater artist Haldun Dormen will make the opening speech as the guest of honor at the concert. The volunteer of the project, actor Halit Ergen, will also take part in the event and support young musicians.

Turkish cello artist Jamal Aliyev, who is shown as one of the 30 most important young classical musicians of the world in the new generation, will perform as a soloist at the concert, and Aliyev will perform the first work of his new album “Illusion,” which brings Turkish instruments and cello together, merging eastern and western cultures.

In the concert, organized by ÇEV Art President Berrin Yoleri and directed by the orchestra conductor İbrahim Yazıcı, ÇEV Sanat’s young musicians Deniz Erten İspir, Ezgi Su Apaydın, Deniz Şensoy, Doğa Altınok, Duru Önhon, Defne Güngör, Elman Mecid, Damla Ece Karataş and Fikret Uçar will be accompanied by Olten Philharmonic Orchestra.

Tickets for the concert can be purchased at ÇEV Sanat and www.biletinial.com. Revenues of the concert will be donated to the education of young musicians.

