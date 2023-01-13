Competition board investigates private schools over fee hikes

ANKARA
Türkiye’s competition watchdog has decided to launch an investigation against five private French high schools in Istanbul and eight other schools in Ankara, following the allegations that some schools had increased their fees more than the determined rate.

The schools were investigated based on the findings of the preliminary investigation conducted within the framework of the article of the competition law that “prohibits agreements between undertakings that may directly or indirectly lead to impediment of competition.”

Saint-Joseph French High School, Saint-Benoît French High School, Notre-Dame de Sion French High School, Saint-Michel French High School and Sainte-Pulchérie French High School, which are private education institutions operating in Istanbul, violated the competition law, the Competition Authority said in a written statement.

An investigation was also opened against ABC College, Nesibe Aydın Educational Institutions, Çözüm College, Beştepe College, Maya Schools, Arı Schools, Sınav College and Yükselen College in Ankara for the same reason, it added.

The move came after parents’ audit demand as some private schools exceed the 65 percent ceiling fee increase rate determined by the Education Ministry for the new year.

Though private schools have not yet announced their new fees, some parents complain that the prices offered by private schools with early enrolment in December exceed the ceiling increase rate.

Some parents, on the other hand, point out that private schools are trying to “apply an invisible hike by making exorbitant increases” in additional expenses such as food, clothes and books, demanding schools to be audited.

Some of them confused by the fees have started to protest these problems on social media. Some stated that the fees went up to 65,000 Turkish Liras, while some said the lunch prices were increased by 300 percent and 180 liras were demanded.

