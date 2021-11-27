Compensation to be paid to 1960 coup victims

  • November 27 2021 07:00:00

Compensation to be paid to 1960 coup victims

ANKARA
Compensation to be paid to 1960 coup victims

 

Turkey will pay compensation to a total of 370 people who are the victims or heirs of the 1960 coup.

A commission that was established to evaluate the applications to be made with the request of compensation for the damages of those who were harmed in the 1960 military coup has completed its works.

Speaking at a press conference, Deputy Justice Minister and Commission President Zekeriya Birkan recalled that the applications to the body started in February and ended in May 2021.

He emphasized that a total of 3,052 applications were made, including the statement that they had been harmed because of the investigations and prosecutions carried out against them following the 1960 military coup.

“It was understood that 1,457 applications related to 370 victims of these applications were within the scope of Law No. 7248,” Birkan said, noting that 1,595 applications related to 194 persons were inadmissible.

“I hope that the decisions of the commission, whose aim is to alleviate these sufferings even a little bit spiritually, will be beneficial,” Birkan said, stressing that it is not possible to change the past and bring back the lost.

In 1960, a group of low-ranking officers instigated a coup to topple the Menderes government, which had been in power since 1950.

1960 coup,

TURKEY Turkey won’t be deterred from production-oriented economic program: Erdoğan

Turkey won’t be deterred from production-oriented economic program: Erdoğan

MOST POPULAR

  1. Minister urges to ‘comply with pandemic conditions’

    Minister urges to ‘comply with pandemic conditions’

  2. Oldest tree in Istanbul 1,300-years-old: Expert

    Oldest tree in Istanbul 1,300-years-old: Expert

  3. Afghan girl from famous cover portrait is evacuated to Italy

    Afghan girl from famous cover portrait is evacuated to Italy

  4. Galatasaray advances in Europa League, Fenerbahçe out

    Galatasaray advances in Europa League, Fenerbahçe out

  5. Turkey hands over homes, shops to İzmir quake victims

    Turkey hands over homes, shops to İzmir quake victims
Recommended
Turkey won’t be deterred from production-oriented economic program: Erdoğan

Turkey won’t be deterred from production-oriented economic program: Erdoğan

Turkey restricts travel from southern Africa as new variant sparks concern

Turkey restricts travel from southern Africa as new variant sparks concern
UN kicks off int’l campaign to raise awareness on violence against women

UN kicks off int’l campaign to raise awareness on violence against women
‘Edirne rose’ brought from Bulgaria, planted in border city

‘Edirne rose’ brought from Bulgaria, planted in border city
At least 34 irregular migrants caught across country

At least 34 irregular migrants caught across country
Turkey court keeps Osman Kavala in jail

Turkey court keeps Osman Kavala in jail

WORLD Adele tops UK album and singles chart

Adele tops UK album and singles chart

Adele on Nov. 26 clinched a rare double in the U.K. music charts, seizing both number one spots for singles and albums.
ECONOMY Shoppers return for ’Black Friday,’ but many have already bought

Shoppers return for ’Black Friday,’ but many have already bought

Americans returned to stores for the "Black Friday" kickoff of the holiday shopping season, but online data shows that consumers have been spending big for weeks amid worries over shortages.
SPORTS Galatasaray advances in Europa League, Fenerbahçe out

Galatasaray advances in Europa League, Fenerbahçe out

Galatasaray reached the Europa League knockout stages with a 4-2 home win over Olympique Marseille on Nov. 25 night, while Fenerbahçe lost 1-0 at Olympiacos and will continue in the Conference League playoffs.