Communications head slams France over controversial bill

  • July 25 2021 09:57:00

Communications head slams France over controversial bill

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Communications head slams France over controversial bill

Turkey's communications director on July 24 criticized France's parliament for passing a controversial bill, stressing that it would further marginalize Muslims and other religious minorities.

Fahrettin Altun said on Twitter that though France claims to be based on the principles of freedom, equality, and fraternity, it has increased interference in the way of life of religious minorities through the bill adopted on July 23 in a bid to keep radical Islam and extremism in check.

This initiative, which aims to bring religious minorities under control, will further marginalize Muslims, Altun underlined, saying: "This new law, totally contrary to France's so-called fundamental principles, legalizes Islamophobia and restricts the freedoms of religious minorities."

States have great responsibilities in these times when attacks against Muslims in Europe are increasing, he said, adding that Turkey will continue to closely follow developments concerning the bill.

The so-called anti-separatism bill was adopted in parliament by a final vote of 49-19, with five abstentions.

It may have to pass the final hurdle of the Constitutional Council - the highest constitutional authority which has the right to overrule provisions of the approved bill.

Several parties have opposed the bill's text and threatened to seek recourse from the council on what they deem as discriminatory provisions, particularly those related to the prohibition of homeschooling.​​​​​​​

SPORTS Tunisian teen wins surprise Olympic swimming gold

Tunisian teen wins surprise Olympic swimming gold
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey says UNESCO's remarks on Hagia Sophia Mosque 'biased'

    Turkey says UNESCO's remarks on Hagia Sophia Mosque 'biased'

  2. Permits of 400 taxis at Istanbul Airport revoked over irregularities

    Permits of 400 taxis at Istanbul Airport revoked over irregularities

  3. Five fined for vandalizing Lake Salda

    Five fined for vandalizing Lake Salda

  4. Turkey celebrates 98th anniversary of Lausanne Treaty

    Turkey celebrates 98th anniversary of Lausanne Treaty

  5. Ankara rejects UN Security Council's statement on Varosha

    Ankara rejects UN Security Council's statement on Varosha
Recommended
2 Turkish soldiers killed in terror attack in N Syria

2 Turkish soldiers killed in terror attack in N Syria
Erdoğan, Mirziyoyev discuss bilateral ties, regional issues

Erdoğan, Mirziyoyev discuss bilateral ties, regional issues
Turkey condoles with India over deadly floods

Turkey condoles with India over deadly floods

Turkey celebrates 98th anniversary of Lausanne Treaty

Turkey celebrates 98th anniversary of Lausanne Treaty
Turkey says UNESCOs remarks on Hagia Sophia Mosque biased

Turkey says UNESCO's remarks on Hagia Sophia Mosque 'biased'

Over 714 kg of heroin seized in Turkey

Over 714 kg of heroin seized in Turkey

WORLD Afghan govt imposes night curfew to stem Taliban advance

Afghan gov't imposes night curfew to stem Taliban advance

Afghan authorities on July 23 imposed a night-time curfew across 31 of the country’s 34 provinces to curb surging violence unleashed by a sweeping Taliban offensive in recent months, the interior ministry said.

ECONOMY Stock market sees $700 bln transaction volume in first quarter

Stock market sees $700 bln transaction volume in first quarter

Turkey's stock market saw a transaction volume of 5.18 trillion Turkish liras (around $700 billion) in the first quarter of this year, according to fresh data revealed by the Turkish Capital Markets Association (TCMA).

SPORTS Tunisian teen wins surprise Olympic swimming gold

Tunisian teen wins surprise Olympic swimming gold

Nobody was watching Ahmed Hafnaoui in lane eight of the Olympic pool.