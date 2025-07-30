Commission to play key role on 'terror-free Türkiye' bid: Justice minister

ANKARA

A parliamentary commission, soon to be formed, will play a pivotal role in advancing the government's "terror-free Türkiye" initiative, Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç has stressed, emphasizing the need for sustained progress through the support of all political parties.

"A terror-free Türkiye is of vital importance for our future. This marks a very important turning point in the history of Türkiye. We have not come to this stage easily. That’s why the commission to be set at the parliament and its works will be very significant,” Tunç said in an interview with private broadcaster NTV on July 30.

Tunç was referring to the commission soon to be announced by Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş, which will focus on addressing the legal and political aspects of the "terror-free Türkiye" process after PKK decided to disarm and put an end to its armed conflict.

The commission is planned to be composed of 51 members from all political parties except for the İYİ (Good) Party. The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) has not yet announced its final decision about joining it.

“Shaping the process and ensuring its continuity, as well as the decisions to be taken by the government in line with the commission works, will play an important role,” Tunç said.

"For 41 years, terrorism has been the greatest barrier to our country's progress, claiming thousands of martyrs," the minister said, emphasizing that Türkiye would be far more prosperous and advanced without the scourge of terrorism on its soil.

PKK decided to disarm, and the first group of members has symbolically burned their weapons, the minister recalled, saying, “A new era has begun. The process ahead is very crucial. It should be a permanent process. All the state institutions are closely following the process to make it a permanent one.”

The minister also said that all political parties will have the opportunity to actively participate in the commission and express their positions and views on the process.

“I believe our political parties and lawmakers will significantly contribute to the process,” he stated. “The dissolution and disarmament of the terror organization is not a result of a negotiation. We keep saying this from the very beginning."