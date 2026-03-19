Comic opera premieres in Samsun

Comic opera premieres in Samsun

SAMSUN
Comic opera premieres in Samsun

Samsun State Opera and Ballet staged the premiere of Italian composer Giovanni Battista Pergolesi’s classic comic opera “The Maid Turned Mistress” on March 17.

Originally premiered in Naples in 1733, the work, one of the most frequently performed comic operas, tells the humorous story of a servant who, through wit and clever schemes, turns her relationship with her master into marriage.

The production, directed and translated by Şahan Gürkan, brings the centuries-old piece to the stage with a contemporary interpretation. Gürkan said the adaptation goes beyond a simple musical staging.

“We have built a bridge of humor from Naples to Samsun. Our greatest aim is to make the audience forget time and offer a high-tempo experience where music and acting intertwine,” he said.

The libretto, written by Gennaro Federico, is presented with musical direction by Diego Moccia, set design by Orhan Açıkgöz, costumes by Gülnur Çağlayan Tuluk and lighting by Erdem Kuzaytepe.

The opera was performed at the Atatürk Cultural Center Zehra Yıldız Stage and will be restaged on March 23 and 31.

Gürkan noted that the piece, originally written as an intermezzo, evolved into an independent opera over time and was considered revolutionary in its era, even sparking debates known as the “War of the Buffoons” in France.

He added that the production reinterprets the characters within a modern context, transforming the master Uberto into a retired military figure and portraying Serpina as a clever and bold character who ultimately gets what she wants.

Chief director Hasan Çelik said the production involved a team of around 30 people and relocates the story to the 1980s and 1990s through its set and costume design.

Performer Derya Belevi, who plays Serpina, described the role as witty, confident and highly entertaining, adding that the cast had great fun bringing the characters to life on stage.

 

Samsun State Opera and Ballet,

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