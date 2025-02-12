Columns of Roman bath restored

MUĞLA

The columns unearthed during excavations in the courtyard of the Roman bath in the ancient city of Stratonikeia, located in the western province of Muğla's Yatağan district, have been restored to their original positions and opened to tourism.

Listed on the UNESCO World Heritage Tentative List, Stratonikeia is known as the "City of Gladiators" and is considered one of the world's largest marble cities. Excavations, which began in 1977, continue throughout the year.

The ancient city holds significance not only for the Hellenistic, Roman and Byzantine periods but also for the Menteşe Beylik, Ottoman and Republican eras. New artifacts are continuously being uncovered, and historical structures within the city are being restored.

Professor Bilal Söğüt, head of the Stratonikeia and Lagina Excavation Team, told the state-run Anadolu Agency that they conduct archaeological excavations, restorations, and architectural drawings in this historically rich site, one of the most important cities of the Caria region.

Söğüt stated that last year they completed excavations in the palaestra (exercise area), which is part of the courtyard of the Roman bath.

"We have been excavating the palaestra area for the past two years, carrying out extensive work in the courtyard of the Roman bath. There are 36 columns here. During last year's excavations, we unearthed the columns and all related materials. Now, using the fully intact ones, we have restored the site, placing the upper structures back in their original positions," he said.

Visitors will be able to see the columns from the Roman period along with their architectural elements and decorations in their original locations. Söğüt also noted that they have uncovered structural additions and modifications spanning from the first century A.D. until the first quarter of the seventh century, when the site was abandoned.

Highlighting that the restoration of the columns was carried out as part of the "Heritage for the Future Project," Söğüt said. "This site holds a special place within the city. It is one of three baths in the city and one of the best-documented ones. That is why we have undertaken all the key restoration efforts related to this Roman-era bath here."