Columns of Roman bath restored

Columns of Roman bath restored

MUĞLA
Columns of Roman bath restored

The columns unearthed during excavations in the courtyard of the Roman bath in the ancient city of Stratonikeia, located in the western province of Muğla's Yatağan district, have been restored to their original positions and opened to tourism.

Listed on the UNESCO World Heritage Tentative List, Stratonikeia is known as the "City of Gladiators" and is considered one of the world's largest marble cities. Excavations, which began in 1977, continue throughout the year.

The ancient city holds significance not only for the Hellenistic, Roman and Byzantine periods but also for the Menteşe Beylik, Ottoman and Republican eras. New artifacts are continuously being uncovered, and historical structures within the city are being restored.

Professor Bilal Söğüt, head of the Stratonikeia and Lagina Excavation Team, told the state-run Anadolu Agency that they conduct archaeological excavations, restorations, and architectural drawings in this historically rich site, one of the most important cities of the Caria region.

Söğüt stated that last year they completed excavations in the palaestra (exercise area), which is part of the courtyard of the Roman bath.

"We have been excavating the palaestra area for the past two years, carrying out extensive work in the courtyard of the Roman bath. There are 36 columns here. During last year's excavations, we unearthed the columns and all related materials. Now, using the fully intact ones, we have restored the site, placing the upper structures back in their original positions," he said.

Visitors will be able to see the columns from the Roman period along with their architectural elements and decorations in their original locations. Söğüt also noted that they have uncovered structural additions and modifications spanning from the first century A.D. until the first quarter of the seventh century, when the site was abandoned.

Highlighting that the restoration of the columns was carried out as part of the "Heritage for the Future Project," Söğüt said. "This site holds a special place within the city. It is one of three baths in the city and one of the best-documented ones. That is why we have undertaken all the key restoration efforts related to this Roman-era bath here."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan welcomed with official ceremony in Pakistan

Erdoğan welcomed with official ceremony in Pakistan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan welcomed with official ceremony in Pakistan

    Erdoğan welcomed with official ceremony in Pakistan

  2. Rushdie tells trial of 'lake of blood' after stabbing

    Rushdie tells trial of 'lake of blood' after stabbing

  3. La Scala exhibition celebrates the theater's ballet corps

    La Scala exhibition celebrates the theater's ballet corps

  4. 8th Antalya Akra Jazz Festival to be held in May

    8th Antalya Akra Jazz Festival to be held in May

  5. Ancient foods researched in Pompeipolis

    Ancient foods researched in Pompeipolis
Recommended
Rushdie tells trial of lake of blood after stabbing

Rushdie tells trial of 'lake of blood' after stabbing
La Scala exhibition celebrates the theaters ballet corps

La Scala exhibition celebrates the theater's ballet corps
8th Antalya Akra Jazz Festival to be held in May

8th Antalya Akra Jazz Festival to be held in May
Ancient foods researched in Pompeipolis

Ancient foods researched in Pompeipolis
Giant schnauzer named Monty wins the top prize at Westminster

Giant schnauzer named Monty wins the top prize at Westminster
Female protagonists reach parity with men in top-grossing films

Female protagonists reach parity with men in top-grossing films
YouTube, the online video powerhouse, turns 20

YouTube, the online video powerhouse, turns 20
WORLD Prisoner swap crisis moves towards resolution: Israeli media

Prisoner swap crisis moves towards resolution: Israeli media

The crisis arising from a prisoner exchange deal between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas seems to be heading toward a resolution, Israeli media reported late Wednesday.

ECONOMY Musks DOGE team raises major cyber security concerns

Musk's DOGE team raises major cyber security concerns

Young engineers deployed across the U.S. government as part of Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency have triggered alarm throughout Washington's security establishment.

SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿