Colorful run festival held in Ankara

ANKARA
The vibrant running festival known as "Color Sky 5K," originating in the United States and spreading worldwide, has taken place in the capital Ankara with the participation of thousands of runners.

This colorful run organized in collaboration with the support of the Gölbaşı Municipality and Sports for All Federation and the Association for Solidarity with the Physically Disabled, was held for the benefit of autistic children.

At the designated points along the five-kilometer course, volunteers at the "color stations" showered approximately 2,000 people who gathered at Gölbaşı Atatürk Coastal Park with yellow, pink, purple, and green powdered pigments.

As the runners reached the finish line, their attire and faces were adorned with various hues, creating a striking visual spectacle.

Once the race is over, the fun continued at the finish festival, a larger-than-life party equipped with music, dancing, photo ops, activity booths, vendors, and more massive color throws, which create millions of vivid colors combinations.

In March 2011, it was first held in Phoenix, Arizona where 6,000 people joined. It was created by Travis Snyder, a Utah native and event producer. His idea was to encourage professionals and novices to have fun together.

