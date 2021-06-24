Colombia has the world’s largest variety of butterfly species

  • June 24 2021 07:00:00

Colombia has the world’s largest variety of butterfly species

BOGOTA
Colombia has the world’s largest variety of butterfly species

Colombia is home to the world’s largest variety of butterflies, approximately 20 percent of all known species, according to a study published June 22 by the Natural History Museum in London.

An international team of scientists cataloged 3,642 species and 2,085 subspecies, registering them in a document titled “Checklist of Colombian Butterflies.”

More than 200 butterfly species are found only in Colombia, said Blanca Huertas, the senior butterfly collection curator at the Natural History Museum in London, who was part of the research team.

Project researchers traveled widely in Colombia, analyzed more than 350,000 photographs, and studied information collected since the late 18th century, the museum said.

“Colombia is a country with a great diversity of natural habitats, a complex and heterogeneous geography, and a privileged location in the extreme northeast of South America,” the report reads in part.

“These factors, added to the delicate public order in the last century in certain regions, have limited until now, the advancement of field exploration.”

Colombia has endured more than half a century of armed conflict, with some areas controlled by leftist guerrillas, right-wing paramilitary groups, or drug lords, and with little government presence.

Protecting butterflies in Colombia will also help protect its forests as well as other, less likeable species, Huertas said.

Between 2000 and 2019 Colombia lost nearly 2.8 million hectares of forest, equivalent to the area of Belgium, according to the National Department of Planning.

ecosystem,

ECONOMY Sectoral confidence rises in June

Sectoral confidence rises in June

MOST POPULAR

  1. Ankara announces new NAVTEX in Aegean Sea

    Ankara announces new NAVTEX in Aegean Sea

  2. Russian tourists return to Turkey after flights resume

    Russian tourists return to Turkey after flights resume

  3. Turkey to watch closely as EU leaders meet at summit

    Turkey to watch closely as EU leaders meet at summit

  4. Historical bath to open to tourism

    Historical bath to open to tourism

  5. Italian director on world tour explores Istanbul

    Italian director on world tour explores Istanbul
Recommended
Turkish arts and culture scene to get 1.6 million euros

Turkish arts and culture scene to get 1.6 million euros
Istanbul’s Jazz Festival to return in September

Istanbul’s Jazz Festival to return in September
Italian director on world tour explores Istanbul

Italian director on world tour explores Istanbul
Father of ‘Red Mask’ draws for collectors

Father of ‘Red Mask’ draws for collectors
Historical bath to open to tourism

Historical bath to open to tourism
Sothebys diamond auction marks another bitcoin milestone

Sotheby's diamond auction marks another bitcoin milestone
WORLD Britney Spears tells judge: I want my life back

Britney Spears tells judge: 'I want my life back'

After 13 years of near silence in the conservatorship that controls her life and money, Britney Spears passionately told a judge on June 23 that she wants to end the “abusive” case that has made her feel demoralized and enslaved.

ECONOMY Sectoral confidence rises in June

Sectoral confidence rises in June

Confidence in Turkey's key sectors improved on a monthly basis in June, the country's statistical authority reported on June 24. 
SPORTS Turkish basketball team dismayed over playmaker Larkins injury

Turkish basketball team dismayed over playmaker Larkin's injury

Turkish basketball star Shane Larkin was removed from the national team squad for a shocking waist injury on June 23. 