Cold-season spread of COVID-19 to be lighter in Türkiye: Expert

Cold-season spread of COVID-19 to be lighter in Türkiye: Expert

ÇANAKKALE - Demirören News Agency
Cold-season spread of COVID-19 to be lighter in Türkiye: Expert

Heading into fall, an expert is guardedly optimistic that the spread of COVID-19 this autumn and winter won’t have a devastating effect in Türkiye.

Warning that there may be minor climbs in COVID-19 cases as the new school year kicked off, professor Alper Şener, an infectious diseases expert, doesn’t expect this to turn into a new wave.

The professor stated that there will be no need for extra precautions other than airing the classrooms in schools, paying attention to wearing face masks on school busses and public transportation.

“If a highly contagious variant such as BA.2.75 seen in India does not disperse to Türkiye, if a new variant originating from Türkiye does not emerge, if we can protect ourselves adequately, prevent or delay its entry into the country, this winter will not require special preparation for COVID-19,” he added.

Şener said Türkiye is among the countries that will pass the autumn and winter at ease, as with this summer.

“There has been a decrease in hospital admissions and intensive care unit stays, while COVID-19 services are also shutting down one by one as the peak we’ve had for two months has now wound down,” Şener said.

Noting that it is not clear whether this downward trend will continue, Şener estimates that there may be a resurgence in the number of cases, especially in November and December, the period when respiratory tract viruses become active.

However, this won’t turn into a new wave that will cause the number of cases to skyrocket as the vaccine already has a significant coverage range in Türkiye and a large proportion of the population has been infected and recovered, according to Şener.

Warning people aged 70 and over, which he described as the at risk group, Şener said, “Since there may be an increase in the number of cases in November and December, this group must have taken the booster shots before this period.”

This group also needs to protect themselves in case of a wave like before, the expert added.

With COVID-19 numbers rising again, the Health Ministry opened up booster shot appointments in an effort to increase the number of vaccinations administered.

One of BioNTech, Sinovac or Turkovac vaccines can be chosen for the booster shot.

A total of 32,191 COVID-19 cases were reported in Türkiye between Aug. 29 and Sept. 4, the Health Ministry said in its weekly coronavirus statistics.

According to the ministry’s data, 139 COVID-19 patients lost their lives, while over 40,000 people recovered from the infection between Aug. 29 and Sept. 4.

Since the first COVID-19 case was reported in March 2020, the coronavirus has infected nearly 16.8 million people and killed over 100,000 in Türkiye.

ARTS & LIFE Excavations continue at Apollo Sanctuary

Excavations continue at Apollo Sanctuary

MOST POPULAR

  1. Stone with god’s name found in ancient city

    Stone with god’s name found in ancient city

  2. Ethereum blockchain set for ‘monumental’ overhaul 

    Ethereum blockchain set for ‘monumental’ overhaul 

  3. 'Tomatoes are Christian,' Egyptian Salafi group warns

    'Tomatoes are Christian,' Egyptian Salafi group warns

  4. 5 hidden exotic paradises of Türkiye

    5 hidden exotic paradises of Türkiye

  5. Composer Hania Rani at Zorlu PSM online

    Composer Hania Rani at Zorlu PSM online
Recommended
Travel writers pick ‘best 10 bays of blue voyage’

Travel writers pick ‘best 10 bays of blue voyage’
12,000 square meters of net cleared of Marmara Sea: Expert

12,000 square meters of net cleared of Marmara Sea: Expert
Türkiye’s space dream to come true, says expert

Türkiye’s space dream to come true, says expert
Cats left abandoned as U.S. Embassy moves to new location

Cats left abandoned as U.S. Embassy moves to new location
Four Turkish soldiers killed in Iraq’s north: Ministry

Four Turkish soldiers killed in Iraq’s north: Ministry
‘Greek forces fired more than 30 times at Turkish boat’

‘Greek forces fired more than 30 times at Turkish boat’
WORLD Okinawa reelects governor opposing heavy US troop presence

Okinawa reelects governor opposing heavy US troop presence

Okinawa’s incumbent governor who opposes an ongoing U.S. Marine base relocation forced by Japan’s central government and calls for a further reduction of American troops on the southern island secured his reelection on Sunday despite concerns of escalating tensions between China and nearby Taiwan.

ECONOMY Automotive production down 13 percent in August

Automotive production down 13 percent in August

Local carmakers’ production declined by 13.3 percent on an annual basis to some 93,000 units in August, according to data from the Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD).

SPORTS Swiatek says ‘sky’s the limit’ after US Open triumph

Swiatek says ‘sky’s the limit’ after US Open triumph

Iga Swiatek believes “the sky is the limit” after she crowned her rise to the pinnacle of women’s tennis with a third Grand Slam title at the U.S. Open.