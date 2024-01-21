‘Cocktail virus’ surge raises concerns for mask supply crunch

ISTANBUL

While the Health Ministry warns citizens to protect themselves from the recent increase in "cocktail virus" cases, production has come to a halt in the mask facilities that Türkiye expanded with an investment of $50 million at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for masks increased rapidly meanwhile production was not enough. Therefore, Türkiye invested in its capacity to produce masks to fill the gap.

There was also a limit on mask exports due to the need for them within the country. Despite the cap, mask exports, which were $1.8 million in 2019, increased 123 times to $216.6 million in 2020.

Masks exited our lives after the pandemic, however this winter, we have seen masks make an appearance again on airplanes, subways and shopping malls with illnesses sweeping through the country.

The Health Ministry warned of a triple "cocktail" virus circulating in the air, leading to hospitalizations and occupancy rates in intensive care rooms reaching 80 percent.

Experts warn that the industry may not be ready in case of a surge in demand for masks. Cengiz Balçık from the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce said that major mask manufacturers have ceased production and even disposed of mask machines.

According to the Balçık, manufacturers have not been able to sell masks for about a year. "Currently, 2.6 billion masks are awaiting purchase in the market. Mask machines bought for $100,000 were disposed of for $4,000-$6,000."

Balçık explains the reason is due to unplanned supply. When demand fell, supply drove prices down in the market. The price of a mask, which was sold for 3 Turkish Liras during the pandemic, is now a maximum of 75 kuruş.

"It is not possible to earn a profit at these prices. If there is a pandemic again, we will not be able to buy back the disposed machines at the same price. Strategic planning should be put in place by the sector," Balçık added.