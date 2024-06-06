Coastal lodges spark legal, environmental debate

MUĞLA
Businesses that occupy coastal areas in Türkiye are under scrutiny for allegedly violating citizens’ rights by constructing lodges on the sea and damaging the ecosystem.

Experts argue that such lodges are against the law, stressing that penalties have proven ineffective deterrents. The issue has resurfaced with the holiday season approaching, sparking debates on beach regulations.

The Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry asserts that “the sea belongs to the people” and insists that measures to prevent public access to the sea must be eliminated. However, the construction of unlicensed lodges continues.

Legal experts highlight the leniency in enforcing penalties stipulated in the Coastal Law, attributing this to insufficient supervision by municipalities and special provincial administrations.

Lawyer Gökhan Bilgin noted that lodges violate the laws governing coastal areas. He emphasized that these structures often lack proper license, referencing the Coastal Law and the Zoning Law, which define "buildings" as requiring legal permits.

Currently, a pier or ladder is only permitted where it is necessary for shoreline access. Structures without appropriate licenses are deemed illegal.

The debate is further complicated by financial implications. According to Bilgin, the fines imposed are insufficient to deter violations, with local municipalities often showing reluctance to enforce regulations due to tourism interests.

Environmental Engineer Baran Bozoğlu added that in practice, the regulations outlined in the Coastal law are rarely enforced, leading to unauthorized structures proliferating along the coast.

“Unfortunately, bungalow structures have been built in many holiday resorts in our country. Some of them cover very large areas. We see that various construction methods, such as concrete pouring and iron structures, are used to fix them to the sea floor. These are undoubtedly structures that negatively affect the ecosystem in the sea, especially the coast," Bozoğlu said.

Lawyers argue that the occupation of coastal lodges is unconstitutional, stressing that the coast should be accessible without charge.

Despite legal provisions, enforcement remains lax, often resulting in de facto privatization of public beaches.

In the southern province of Bodrum’s Yalıkavak neighborhood and Türkbükü, renting a lodge on the sea can cost at least 10,000 liras, with prices for some exclusive lodges reaching up to 500,000 liras.

Prominent hotels offer such facilities, but the legality of these high-priced lodges has been frequently challenged in recent years.

