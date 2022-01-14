Coachella to bring stars on stage despite Omicron

  • January 14 2022 07:00:00

Coachella to bring stars on stage despite Omicron

LOS ANGELES
Coachella to bring stars on stage despite Omicron

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 may be forcing the cancellation of winter events, but Coachella organizers are still planning to stage the premier desert festival in April, featuring headliners Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Kanye West.

Phoebe Bridgers, Megan Thee Stallion, Stromae, Rich Brian, Doja Cat and Karol G will also be among the dozens of performers at the California festival that traditionally has kicked off the music festival circuit.

Coachella has not taken place since 2019. In 2020, it was postponed to the fall before organizers scrapped it altogether, which they were forced to do again in 2021 due to the pandemic’s grip on live entertainment.

The 2022 edition is slated for April 15-17 and April 22-24, with the expectation it will run at full capacity, 125,000 festival-goers each day. Currently, the entry policy will require proof of full vaccination or a negative test within 72 hours.

Tickets range from $499 to $5,366, depending on VIP tiers and accommodations.

Coachella could be a bellwether for the pandemic-era music industry this year, with other major tours expected from Dua Lipa, Justin Bieber, the Weeknd and Elton John.

Bonnaroo, the famed Tennessee festival scheduled for June 16-19, also announced its lineup this week, with headliners including The Chicks, Tool, 21 Savage, Roddy Ricch and Stevie Nicks.

That festival had planned to proceed in Sept. 2021, before intense flooding ravaged its grounds and forced cancellation yet again.

ARTS & LIFE Coachella to bring stars on stage despite Omicron

Coachella to bring stars on stage despite Omicron
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey eases PCR test requirements

    Turkey eases PCR test requirements

  2. EU membership remains Turkey’s strategic priority: Erdoğan

    EU membership remains Turkey’s strategic priority: Erdoğan

  3. Ankara ‘regrets baseless’ remarks by Greek president on Turkey’s history: Ministry

    Ankara ‘regrets baseless’ remarks by Greek president on Turkey’s history: Ministry

  4. Istanbul’s beloved stray dog adopted by businessman

    Istanbul’s beloved stray dog adopted by businessman

  5. Turkey plans mass production of light attack aircraft Hürjet

    Turkey plans mass production of light attack aircraft Hürjet
Recommended
Lady Gaga, Ben Affleck score SAG nominations

Lady Gaga, Ben Affleck score SAG nominations
‘Scream’ returns to satirize new ‘golden era’ of horror

‘Scream’ returns to satirize new ‘golden era’ of horror
Ultimate girl band icon dies at 78

Ultimate girl band icon dies at 78
Armorer sues supplier over death on movie set

Armorer sues supplier over death on movie set
Twin panda cubs debut at Tokyo zoo, woo devoted fans

Twin panda cubs debut at Tokyo zoo, woo devoted fans
European archaeologists back in Iraq

European archaeologists back in Iraq
WORLD China faces omicron test weeks ahead of Beijing Olympics

China faces omicron test weeks ahead of Beijing Olympics

Just weeks before hosting the Beijing Winter Olympics, China is battling multiple coronavirus outbreaks in half a dozen cities, with the one closest to the capital driven by the highly transmissible omicron variant.
ECONOMY Turkey revises special tax brackets for cars

Turkey revises special tax brackets for cars

The number of special consumption tax (SCT) bands for automobiles with an engine displacement of below 1,600 cubic centimeters (cc) has been increased from three to five, lowering tax base limits for some locally-produced car models.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe turn to Kartal as coach for second time

Fenerbahçe turn to Kartal as coach for second time

Fenerbahçe on Jan. 12 turned to its former manager Ismail Kartal to head the Istanbul side for a second time.