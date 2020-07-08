Co-owner arrested after fireworks factory blast

SAKARYA- Anadolu Agency

A co-owner of a fireworks factory in northwestern Turkey where a deadly blast occurred last week was remanded in custody early on July 8 while the other was released on bail.

The explosion on July 3 at the factory in Sakarya province left seven people dead and at least 117 injured.

The two suspects were detained by gendarmerie forces on July 7 as part of a probe into the blast.

Four people thought to be responsible for the factory’s operations and worker safety were detained while their cases were processed by the prosecutor’s office.

The suspects were remanded in custody by the local court in Sakarya on multiple charges of involuntary manslaughter and causing injury.