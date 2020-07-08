Co-owner arrested after fireworks factory blast

  • July 08 2020 09:24:00

Co-owner arrested after fireworks factory blast

SAKARYA- Anadolu Agency
Co-owner arrested after fireworks factory blast

A co-owner of a fireworks factory in northwestern Turkey where a deadly blast occurred last week was remanded in custody early on July 8 while the other was released on bail. 

The explosion on July 3 at the factory in Sakarya province left seven people dead and at least 117 injured.

The two suspects were detained by gendarmerie forces on July 7 as part of a probe into the blast.

Four people thought to be responsible for the factory’s operations and worker safety were detained while their cases were processed by the prosecutor’s office.

The suspects were remanded in custody by the local court in Sakarya on multiple charges of involuntary manslaughter and causing injury.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Tension rises between municipality, business owners over lodges at Antalya beach

    Tension rises between municipality, business owners over lodges at Antalya beach

  2. 1 million people could be at COVID-19 risk on Eid al-Adha if precautions not taken, expert warns

    1 million people could be at COVID-19 risk on Eid al-Adha if precautions not taken, expert warns

  3. Restoration works at Istanbul’s landmark suspended due to birds

    Restoration works at Istanbul’s landmark suspended due to birds

  4. Coronavirus death toll reaches 5,260 as daily cases increase by 1,053

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 5,260 as daily cases increase by 1,053

  5. Turkey’s birth rate drops as world population increases

    Turkey’s birth rate drops as world population increases
Recommended
Turkish FM speaks with German, Irish counterparts

Turkish FM speaks with German, Irish counterparts

Turkish, Italian defense chiefs hold ‘constructive’ talks

Turkish, Italian defense chiefs hold ‘constructive’ talks
AKP’s Şentop re-elected as parliament speaker

AKP’s Şentop re-elected as parliament speaker
Proposal on bar associations ‘dividing the defense,’ says CHP leader

Proposal on bar associations ‘dividing the defense,’ says CHP leader
Tension rises between municipality, business owners over lodges at Antalya beach

Tension rises between municipality, business owners over lodges at Antalya beach
Turkey bringing down PKK physically, psychologically: Minister

Turkey bringing down PKK physically, psychologically: Minister
WORLD Turkish organization gives Maryland 100,000 masks

Turkish organization gives Maryland 100,000 masks

The Turkish Exporters' Assembly has donated 100,000 medical face masks to the U.S. state of Maryland to help it fight the coronavirus pandemic.  
ECONOMY NY state penalizes Deutsche Bank $150M for Epstein dealings

NY state penalizes Deutsche Bank $150M for Epstein dealings

Deutsche Bank has agreed to pay $150 million to settle claims that it broke compliance rules in its dealings with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, New York state announced on July 7.
SPORTS Win brings Başakşehir closer to first league title

Win brings Başakşehir closer to first league title

Medipol Başakşehir beat Yukatel Denizlispor 2-0 on July 7 in a Week 31 match, bringing them closer to the 2020 Turkish Süper Lig title. 