‘Cloud’ project to transform Istanbul’s transport hub

ISTANBUL

In a bid to alleviate the city’s traffic and facilitate pedestrian passage, the Istanbul Municipality has prepared the "Cloud" project, a transfer path above the road that doubles as a park away from subway tunnels, vehicle exhaust and narrow sidewalks.

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoğlu announced that the project will first be implemented in Zincirlikuyu, one of the busiest transportation hubs in Istanbul.

Approximately 100,000 people change their mode of transportation every day in Zincirlikuyu, where all public transportation vehicles intersect. In addition to being a transfer point, Zincirlikuyu becomes a chaotic area for pedestrians.

The "Cloud" will be a transfer park designed for pedestrians to the Zincirlikuyu transfer center that proposes to fix the disruption to the Levent-Beşiktaş line.

An above-road pedestrian sidewalk system will be installed on Büyükdere Street, extending to the neighborhoods of Gayrettepe, Esentepe, Levazım and Balmumcu. Hence, the project reconnects these neighborhoods, where pedestrian circulation has already been severed for years.

The "Cloud" will connect people getting off buses, minibusses and taxis, as well as those arriving on foot, to the metrobus and metro lines in a fast and effective way, without the chaos created by tunnels, passages, elevators and bridges.

At the same time, the "Cloud" is designed as an urban park and meeting hub where areas such as cafes, florists, bakeries, a bookstore, and a smart ticket station will be made available. It proposes to bring pedestrians together with the view of the city and to connect the greenery in the refuges and the surrounding area.

With the "Cloud," four bus stops on the D-100 highway and Büyükdere Street will be reorganized. The stops will be made more comfortable, efficient and connected to other transportation systems.

The project is expected to be completed in 14 months from the start date.