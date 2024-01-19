Climate change to shift summer tourism from south to north

ISTANBUL

The Mediterranean region, an indispensable destination for summer vacations with its sea, sand and sun trio, may soon be dethroned by the Black Sea region known for its cool plateaus and mild weather.

The year 2023 marked the hottest year on record. However, experts warn that the effects of climate change will become stronger in the coming years.

Researchers from Boğaziçi University's Climate Policy Research Center conducted a study on how climate change will affect summer tourism in Türkiye between 2026 and 2050, and found that the climate crisis will force summer tourism to shift to the northern coasts of the country.

In the study, the Black Sea coast was considered as an alternative tourism destination for its unique climate, as climate change makes it increasingly uncomfortable for visitors of the Mediterranean region due to scorching heats.

"We looked at a number of parameters, one of which was thermal comfort. Along with temperature, we took into account the ground effect, daily rainfall, wind speed in kilometers and cloud size. We came to the conclusion that the Black Sea coast of Türkiye may have the ideal level of comfort for visitors in the summer season," researcher Nazan An explained.

"Temperatures have now reached a level that may affect our health. We anticipate that the heat waves in the Mediterranean region will reach life-threatening levels," Mustafa Tufan Turp, another researcher at the center, added.

Stating that the tourism season for the Mediterranean may shift from summer to spring, Turp said, "It may become more attractive to go to Antalya in May or October instead of July-August."

Meanwhile, consequently climate change may also affect winter tourism. According to Cenk Demiroğlu, a lecturer at the department of geography at Umea University in Sweden, ski resorts in Türkiye have been longing for snow in recent years.

"Ski resorts in western provinces may lose their appeal. Winter tourism may shift to Eastern Anatolia. More sustainable and environmentally friendly tourism investments are required for both summer and winter tourism."