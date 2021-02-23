Climate change to affect productivity in Turkish agricultural sector: Expert

  • February 23 2021 07:00:00

Climate change to affect productivity in Turkish agricultural sector: Expert

ADANA
Climate change to affect productivity in Turkish agricultural sector: Expert

Climate change will adversely affect productivity in the agricultural sector in the short term, according to a Turkish expert.

A Turkish academic has drawn attention to the importance of the effects of climate change especially on the agricultural sector.

Speaking to state-run Anadolu Agency, Zeynep Zaimoğlu, an academic from Çukurova University’s Department of Environmental Engineering, said the negative effects of climate change on the agricultural sector will begin to be seen in the next few months.

“We could not get the rainfall needed for wheat germination in the Konya Plain this year, so wheat can no longer germinate in the plain,” said Zaimoğlu, adding that this anomaly will emerge very quickly as an effect on agricultural yield.

The lack of rainfall in the past six months is triggering drought alert for Konya Plain in the Central Anatolian province of Konya, which is known as the “grain silo” of Turkey due to its vast wheat fields.

Zaimoğlu pointed out that there are serious problems in citrus production in the Çukurova Plain and that the Mediterranean region is experiencing the driest winter of the last 90 years.

“While we do not have to irrigate at all during winter months under normal conditions, the need for irrigation has begun to arise and the water capacity we have is at risk of not being sufficient for this,” she noted.

Speaking about the sudden changes in air temperatures, Zaimoğlu drew attention to the risks of cold weather fluctuations experienced in the country recently.

“The trees were starting to bloom slowly due to the high temperatures in Çukurova around 10 days ago, but now we are at risk of frost,” she said, underlining that the extreme weather conditions will return in the form of declining yield in agriculture.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul preparing to ease virus restrictions

    Istanbul preparing to ease virus restrictions

  2. Turkey ratifies agreements with 9 countries

    Turkey ratifies agreements with 9 countries

  3. Turkey seeks 'win-win' relationship with US: Erdoğan

    Turkey seeks 'win-win' relationship with US: Erdoğan

  4. Snow-clad Cappadocia cathedral wows visitors in Turkey

    Snow-clad Cappadocia cathedral wows visitors in Turkey

  5. Turkey to launch platform to curb online disinformation

    Turkey to launch platform to curb online disinformation
Recommended
Annual NATO drill gets underway in Italy

Annual NATO drill gets underway in Italy
Turkey rescues 98 irregular migrants in Aegean Sea

Turkey rescues 98 irregular migrants in Aegean Sea

Turkey continues to increase its presence in Africa: FM

Turkey continues to increase its presence in Africa: FM
Turkey offers condolences on death of Italian diplomat

Turkey offers condolences on death of Italian diplomat
EU fails to do its share for 4 mln refugees in Turkey, Erdoğan says

EU fails to do its share for 4 mln refugees in Turkey, Erdoğan says
Girl rescued from debris starts walking after two years

Girl rescued from debris starts walking after two years
Turkish women scientists’ ratio surpasses EU average, data shows

Turkish women scientists’ ratio surpasses EU average, data shows
WORLD Over 7.9 million Texans still facing disrupted water supplies

Over 7.9 million Texans still facing disrupted water supplies

Over 7.9 million people in Texas still had issues with their water supply as of Feb. 22 evening, authorities told Reuters, after a record-breaking freeze knocked out power stations last week.
ECONOMY Turkish, Kiwi experts discuss smart agriculture

Turkish, Kiwi experts discuss 'smart agriculture'

Turkey’s Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEİK) on Feb. 22 hosted an agri-focused virtual business forum with New Zealand.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe suffers shock defeat at home

Fenerbahçe suffers shock defeat at home

Göztepe edged out Fenerbahçe 1-0 on Feb. 21 in a Turkish Süper Lig game, giving Yellow Canaries a shock defeat.