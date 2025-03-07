Climate change impacts sugar production: Association head

Climate change impacts sugar production: Association head

ANKARA
Climate change impacts sugar production: Association head

The increase in seasonal temperatures due to climate change has led to a decrease in the amount of sugar extracted from sugar beets.

Some 25 million tons of sugar beets were produced in Turkey during the 2024-2025 harvest period, according to Ramazan Erkoyuncu, president of PANKOBİRLİK and chairman of the Board of the Konya Sugar Beet Growers Cooperative.

Despite the increase in sugar beet output, there has been a decrease in the amount of sugar production due to global warming, Erkoyuncu said, adding that this situation is experienced worldwide.

The estimated decline in sugar production is 10 percent, according to Erkoyuncu.

“Last season, we obtained 513,000 tons of sugar from 3.808 million tons of beets. This year [2024-2025 period], we produced 460,000 tons of sugar from 3.775 million tons of beets,” he said, linking this to climate change.

“The differences in temperature between day and night have decreased. The weather did not cool down at night in the way the beet requires,” he explained.

He, however, assured that Türkiye will not face any sugar supply issues.

“Due to a leftover stock of 400,000 tons of sugar from the previous season, there is no issue of sugar shortage; in fact, there is an excess [amount of sugar],” Koyuncu said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Restored Athena Temple emerges as key landmark in Side Ancient City

Restored Athena Temple emerges as key landmark in Side Ancient City
LATEST NEWS

  1. Restored Athena Temple emerges as key landmark in Side Ancient City

    Restored Athena Temple emerges as key landmark in Side Ancient City

  2. Courage is essential

    Courage is essential

  3. Glastonbury Festival reveals 2025 lineup

    Glastonbury Festival reveals 2025 lineup

  4. Flamingo population in eastern Mediterranean doubles

    Flamingo population in eastern Mediterranean doubles

  5. Türkiye lifts ban on ingestible gastric balloon procedure

    Türkiye lifts ban on ingestible gastric balloon procedure
Recommended
EBRD helps TEB Arval to electrify transport

EBRD helps TEB Arval to electrify transport
IFC invests in QNB Leasing to boost energy transition in Türkiye

IFC invests in QNB Leasing to boost energy transition in Türkiye
Germany was largest export market for automotive industry

Germany was largest export market for automotive industry
Inflation expectations for end of 2025 improve, shows survey

Inflation expectations for end of 2025 improve, shows survey
World debt soars 50 percent in decade, exceeding GDP growth

World debt soars 50 percent in decade, exceeding GDP growth
Microsoft to make $298 million AI investment in South Africa

Microsoft to make $298 million AI investment in South Africa
WORLD Trump invites Iran leader to nuclear talks — or else

Trump invites Iran leader to nuclear talks — or else

U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that he has written to Iran's supreme leader pressing for new talks on its nuclear program, warning of possible military action if not.
ECONOMY Climate change impacts sugar production: Association head

Climate change impacts sugar production: Association head

The increase in seasonal temperatures due to climate change has led to a decrease in the amount of sugar extracted from sugar beets.
SPORTS Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Fenerbahçe football club head coach José Mourinho has ignited a heated debate following his comments after a Galatasaray-Fenerbahçe derby match on Feb. 24 in which he stated that “everyone on the opposing bench was jumping like monkeys.”
﻿