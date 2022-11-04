Climate activists get a month in prison for Vermeer protest

Climate activists get a month in prison for Vermeer protest

THE HAGUE
Climate activists get a month in prison for Vermeer protest

Two Belgian activists who targeted Johannes Vermeer’s iconic “Girl with a Pearl Earring” painting in a climate protest last week were sentenced Wednesday to two months in prison, with prosecutors saying their action “crossed a line” of acceptable protest.

Half of the sentence was suspended by a judge in The Hague, meaning the men will serve one month. A third suspect is due in court Friday. Their identities were not released, in line with Dutch privacy rules.

One man glued his head to glass protecting the 17th-century masterpiece at the Mauritshuis museum in The Hague while another poured a can of thickened tomato soup over his head. The second man, wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the words

“Just Stop Oil,” then glued his hand to the wall next to the painting. A third man filmed the protest.

The painting was not damaged, but the glass covering it had to be replaced and the protest caused other minor damage, prosecutors said. The painting was returned to its wall a day later.

Vermeer was not a prolific artist - taking a long time over every work - and just about three dozen of his paintings have survived, displayed in museums and galleries in various countries.

In a statement, prosecutors in The Hague said that the activists’ “goal, however important you consider it, does not justify the means.”

The prosecutors had demanded four-month sentences, saying they wanted to send a message that “paintings hang in museums to be enjoyed, not exploited for activist ends. You keep your hands off them.”

Earlier this month, climate protesters threw mashed potatoes at a Claude Monet painting in a German museum and a similar protest happened in London, where protesters threw soup over Vincent van Gogh’s “Sunflowers” in the National Gallery. In both those cases, the paintings were not damaged.

 

climate activists,

WORLD Ex-PM Khan recovers in hospital after assassination bid

Ex-PM Khan recovers in hospital after assassination bid
MOST POPULAR

  1. Nationwide quake drill to be held: Minister

    Nationwide quake drill to be held: Minister

  2. Rolling Stone reveals 500 best albums in new book

    Rolling Stone reveals 500 best albums in new book

  3. 7 new sea lines opened for use in Istanbul

    7 new sea lines opened for use in Istanbul

  4. Temple of Apollo to be restored as ‘archaeological museum’

    Temple of Apollo to be restored as ‘archaeological museum’

  5. Consumer prices increased 3.5 percent in October

    Consumer prices increased 3.5 percent in October
Recommended
Rolling Stone reveals 500 best albums in new book

Rolling Stone reveals 500 best albums in new book
Sinking Alexandria faces up to coming catastrophe

Sinking Alexandria faces up to coming catastrophe
Céline Dion stars as herself in rom-com due in 2023

Céline Dion stars as herself in rom-com due in 2023
Yellowstone, Kilimanjaro glaciers among those set to vanish by 2050

Yellowstone, Kilimanjaro glaciers among those set to vanish by 2050
‘Manifest’ takes off on Netflix for fourth and final season

‘Manifest’ takes off on Netflix for fourth and final season
Cambridge, London venues to host films from Türkiye

Cambridge, London venues to host films from Türkiye
WORLD Ex-PM Khan recovers in hospital after assassination bid

Ex-PM Khan recovers in hospital after assassination bid

Pakistani former prime minister Imran Khan was recovering in hospital on Friday after an assassination attempt that left him with a gunshot wound to the leg.

ECONOMY Card spending up 128 percent in September

Card spending up 128 percent in September

Spending with credit, prepaid and debit cards leaped 128 percent in September from a year ago to reach 363.4 billion Turkish Liras ($18 billion), according to data from the Interbank Card Center (BKM).
SPORTS ‘No excuses’ for Liverpool as unbeaten run ends

‘No excuses’ for Liverpool as unbeaten run ends

Jürgen Klopp admitted Liverpool is putting Champions League football next season at risk with a disastrous start to the season after Leeds stunned Anfield with a 2-1 on Oct. 29.