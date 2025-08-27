Classroom phone ban for teachers sparks debate

Melike Çalkap - ANKARA

The Education Ministry’s recent directive banning teachers from using mobile phones in classrooms has stirred debate across the country.

The regulation, part of the guidelines for the 2025-2026 academic year, extends the existing rule that already prohibits students from keeping phones in class. Now, educators too are instructed not to use their devices during lessons, with the ministry urging them to rely on official platforms instead of social media for communication and assignments.

Teachers have voiced mixed reactions. Some argue that smartphones are essential for classroom activities, particularly when using QR codes in textbooks to project content onto smart boards.

“In village schools, electricity or internet sometimes fails. In such cases, we used our phones to access or share content with students,” said a primary school teacher who had previously worked in rural areas.

Others welcomed the decision. A high school teacher noted, “Phones are not indispensable for teaching. If students are banned, teachers should also set an example. The only real concern is when urgent situations arise and immediate communication becomes necessary.”

A middle school teacher, meanwhile, highlighted both sides. While phones can aid in lessons, they also risk distracting teachers. “This rule may balance productivity,” the teacher said.

In recent years, the rise of “influencer teachers” has added another layer to the debate. Some educators film videos with their students — ranging from light-hearted clips to emotionally charged portrayals of disadvantaged children — often monetizing the content through advertising.

Critics warn that such posts risk compromising classroom learning, raise concerns about student consent, privacy and the ethics of turning education into entertainment.

Academics remain equally divided. While some supported teachers keeping phones on hand for emergencies, given that they should not interfere with lessons, others argued that phones are unnecessary, recalling earlier decades when teachers managed without them.

One professor cautioned that a blanket ban may not resolve underlying issues, emphasizing the need for clarity in implementation.