Classroom phone ban for teachers sparks debate

Classroom phone ban for teachers sparks debate

Melike Çalkap - ANKARA
Classroom phone ban for teachers sparks debate

The Education Ministry’s recent directive banning teachers from using mobile phones in classrooms has stirred debate across the country.

The regulation, part of the guidelines for the 2025-2026 academic year, extends the existing rule that already prohibits students from keeping phones in class. Now, educators too are instructed not to use their devices during lessons, with the ministry urging them to rely on official platforms instead of social media for communication and assignments.

Teachers have voiced mixed reactions. Some argue that smartphones are essential for classroom activities, particularly when using QR codes in textbooks to project content onto smart boards.

“In village schools, electricity or internet sometimes fails. In such cases, we used our phones to access or share content with students,” said a primary school teacher who had previously worked in rural areas.

Others welcomed the decision. A high school teacher noted, “Phones are not indispensable for teaching. If students are banned, teachers should also set an example. The only real concern is when urgent situations arise and immediate communication becomes necessary.”

A middle school teacher, meanwhile, highlighted both sides. While phones can aid in lessons, they also risk distracting teachers. “This rule may balance productivity,” the teacher said.

In recent years, the rise of “influencer teachers” has added another layer to the debate. Some educators film videos with their students — ranging from light-hearted clips to emotionally charged portrayals of disadvantaged children — often monetizing the content through advertising.

Critics warn that such posts risk compromising classroom learning, raise concerns about student consent, privacy and the ethics of turning education into entertainment.

Academics remain equally divided. While some supported teachers keeping phones on hand for emergencies, given that they should not interfere with lessons, others argued that phones are unnecessary, recalling earlier decades when teachers managed without them.

One professor cautioned that a blanket ban may not resolve underlying issues, emphasizing the need for clarity in implementation.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Climate change made deadly wildfires in Türkiye, Greece more fierce, study finds

Climate change made deadly wildfires in Türkiye, Greece more fierce, study finds
LATEST NEWS

  1. Climate change made deadly wildfires in Türkiye, Greece more fierce, study finds

    Climate change made deadly wildfires in Türkiye, Greece more fierce, study finds

  2. Iran's currency falls to near-record lows on European 'snapback' sanctions threat

    Iran's currency falls to near-record lows on European 'snapback' sanctions threat

  3. Report finds children make up third of wounded treated in Gaza hospitals

    Report finds children make up third of wounded treated in Gaza hospitals

  4. Türkiye to support Syria's efforts to keep its unity: Defense sources

    Türkiye to support Syria's efforts to keep its unity: Defense sources

  5. Parliament to convene on Gaza in special session

    Parliament to convene on Gaza in special session
Recommended
Climate change made deadly wildfires in Türkiye, Greece more fierce, study finds

Climate change made deadly wildfires in Türkiye, Greece more fierce, study finds
Türkiye to support Syrias efforts to keep its unity: Defense sources

Türkiye to support Syria's efforts to keep its unity: Defense sources
Parliament to convene on Gaza in special session

Parliament to convene on Gaza in special session
Teknofest launches ‘Blue Homeland’ edition showcasing Türkiye’s naval power

Teknofest launches ‘Blue Homeland’ edition showcasing Türkiye’s naval power
Fishing season to open with historic anchovy prospects, bonito shortage

Fishing season to open with historic anchovy prospects, bonito shortage
Private universities face record-low enrollment as tuition costs soar

Private universities face record-low enrollment as tuition costs soar
Construction begins on village homes in İzmir, Bilecik following wildfires

Construction begins on village homes in İzmir, Bilecik following wildfires
WORLD Irans currency falls to near-record lows on European snapback sanctions threat

Iran's currency falls to near-record lows on European 'snapback' sanctions threat

Iran's rial currency fell to near-record lows on Aug. 28 as concerns grew in Tehran that European nations will start a process to reimpose United Nations sanctions on the Islamic Republic over its nuclear program, further squeezing the country's ailing economy.

ECONOMY Nvidias AI chip sales surged but tech bubble worries persist

Nvidia's AI chip sales surged but tech bubble worries persist

Nvidia’s sales of its artificial intelligence chipsets remained a hot commodity during the company's latest quarter, but the demand wasn't quite feverish enough to ease recent worries that the AI craze may be fading.

SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿