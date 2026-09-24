Classic car parade brings nostalgia to Erzurum streets

Classic car parade brings nostalgia to Erzurum streets

ERZURUM
Classic car parade brings nostalgia to Erzurum streets

Eighteen classic cars took to the streets of the eastern province of Erzurum, bringing a touch of nostalgia to the city as enthusiasts showcased vehicles dating from the 1950s to the 1980s.

Eighteen classic cars took to the streets of the eastern province of Erzurum, bringing a touch of nostalgia to the city as enthusiasts showcased vehicles dating from the 1950s to the 1980s.


Organized by the Erzurum Classic Cars Club, the evening convoy began outside the historic railway station in the Yakutiye district and continued along Cumhuriyet Avenue, passing landmarks including the Twin Minaret Madrasa before heading toward Olympic National Garden.


The convoy featured rare collector vehicles in various makes, models and colors, attracting the attention of residents, children and passing motorists. Drivers honked in support as people recorded the procession on their phones.


Among the vehicles was a 1973 Chevrolet Caprice Classic with a V8 engine and automatic transmission. Its current owner, Haluk Ertek, said the car’s first owner was Alparslan Türkeş, the late founding leader of Türkiye’s Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), and that he is its fifth owner.


Club chairman Mehmet Sadık Körükler said the event featured vehicles with both high collectible value and historical significance. Another participant, Emirhan Ardahanlıoğlu, displayed a 1974 Volkswagen Beetle Cabrio, describing the preservation of classic cars as requiring considerable dedication and effort.


The convoy concluded at Olympic National Garden, where the vehicles remained on display for enthusiasts and visitors.

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