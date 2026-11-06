Central Bank to release final Inflation report on Nov 12

Central Bank to release final Inflation report on Nov 12

ISTANBUL
Central Bank to release final Inflation report on Nov 12

 

Central Bank Governor Fatih Karahan will present the bank’s final Inflation Report of the year (2026-IV) during a briefing at the Istanbul Financial Center campus on Nov. 12, according to an official announcement.

Karahan noted at the third Inflation Report briefing that the Central Bank had revised its year-end 2026 inflation projection upward to 28 percent.

“We project that inflation will decline to 15 percent by the end of 2027 and to 9 percent by the end of 2028, before stabilizing at the medium-term inflation target of 5 percent,” Karahan said at that time.

Türkiye’s annual consumer inflation stood at 29.77 percent in October, while consumer prices rose 2.58 percent on a monthly basis. The 12-month average inflation rate was 31.23 percent.

The October monthly reading exceeded the 2.2 percent average forecast in an AA Finance survey. The survey had projected annual inflation at 29.28 percent.

Markets will next focus on the Central Bank’s final Monetary Policy Committee meeting of 2026, scheduled for Dec. 10. The bank lowered its one-week repo auction rate by 100 basis points to 36 percent at its October meeting.

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