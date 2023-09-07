Clashes in eastern Syria stem from support of YPG: Ministry

Clashes in eastern Syria stem from support of YPG: Ministry

ANKARA
Clashes in eastern Syria stem from support of YPG: Ministry

The clashes that have recently erupted between the U.S.-backed PKK/YPG forces and Arab tribes in the eastern Syrian province of Deir el-Zour are foreseeable consequences of “some countries” supporting a terrorist organization to fight against the ISIL, the Turkish Defense Ministry has stated.

"We have always expressed how wrong it is to aid and abet another terrorist organization, PKK/YPG, under the pretext of combating Daesh [ISIL]. These recent events clearly validate our stance,” said Colonel Zeki Aktürk, the ministry's press and public relations consultant, during a press conference on Sept. 7.

PKK/YPG and its affiliates pose a significant threat not only to Türkiye but also to both the people of the region, Aktürk added.

"The recent developments are merely a reaction from the local population, coming together to protect their rights and lands against the bloodthirsty PKK/YPG terrorist organization's attempts to establish dominance in the region."

Noting that the Turkish authorities are closely monitoring developments in the region, Aktürk reiterated that Ankara expects allied states to end their support to the PKK/YPG terrorist organization and provide honest support for Türkiye’s fight against terrorism.

Aktürk reminded that efforts are continuing to establish stability in Syria as soon as possible to ensure the return of Syrians to a safe environment and normalization, adding that all necessary measures are being taken to maintain security and stability in the operation areas and that terrorist attacks are responded with retaliation.

"Since the beginning of this year, there have been 165 harassment incidents and attacks by terrorist organizations in our operation zones, 69 of which occurred in the past week alone. Turkish forces have neutralized 864 terrorists, with 24 of them neutralized in the past week."

Days of fighting in Deir el-Zour between YPG terrorists and Arab tribes, which left 90 people dead, has raised fears of broader conflict in a region where jihadists and foreign powers are present.

Fighting began in the Arab-populated Deir el-Zour after the YPG detained Ahmad al-Khabil, the head of the Deir el-Zour Military Council.

The area has been occupied by YPG/PKK terrorists under the guise of fighting the ISIL and with support from the U.S. military.

ECONOMY Erdoğan fully supports economic program: Şimşek

Erdoğan fully supports economic program: Şimşek
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan fully supports economic program: Şimşek

    Erdoğan fully supports economic program: Şimşek

  2. 'Foreign intervention' a reason behind military coups in Africa: Fidan

    'Foreign intervention' a reason behind military coups in Africa: Fidan

  3. Clashes in eastern Syria stem from support of YPG: Ministry

    Clashes in eastern Syria stem from support of YPG: Ministry

  4. Erdoğan condemns Quran-burning acts in Europe as hate crimes

    Erdoğan condemns Quran-burning acts in Europe as hate crimes

  5. Torrential rain warning issued for several provinces

    Torrential rain warning issued for several provinces
Recommended
Foreign intervention a reason behind military coups in Africa: Fidan

'Foreign intervention' a reason behind military coups in Africa: Fidan
Erdoğan condemns Quran-burning acts in Europe as hate crimes

Erdoğan condemns Quran-burning acts in Europe as hate crimes
Torrential rain warning issued for several provinces

Torrential rain warning issued for several provinces
‘Political hurdles delay much-needed update of customs union’

‘Political hurdles delay much-needed update of customs union’
Istanbul prosecutor probes art exhibition over obscenity complaint

Istanbul prosecutor probes art exhibition over obscenity complaint
Photographers face new challenge as photo booths spread

Photographers face new challenge as photo booths spread
WORLD Mexico likely to get first female president after top parties choose 2 women as candidates

Mexico likely to get first female president after top parties choose 2 women as candidates

With the selection of former Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum as the candidate of the country’s ruling party in next June’s election, Mexico will for the first time have time two women from its main political movements competing for the presidency.

ECONOMY Erdoğan fully supports economic program: Şimşek

Erdoğan fully supports economic program: Şimşek

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has given his "full" support to the new economic policy, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has said.

SPORTS European victory boosts interest in volleyball lessons

European victory boosts interest in volleyball lessons

According to data from a prominent service providing platform, the Turkish Women's Volleyball Team's successes on the world stage has raised interest in volleyball nationally, particularly among young girls, and increased the demand for volleyball lessons by 180 percent.