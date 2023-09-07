Clashes in eastern Syria stem from support of YPG: Ministry

ANKARA

The clashes that have recently erupted between the U.S.-backed PKK/YPG forces and Arab tribes in the eastern Syrian province of Deir el-Zour are foreseeable consequences of “some countries” supporting a terrorist organization to fight against the ISIL, the Turkish Defense Ministry has stated.

"We have always expressed how wrong it is to aid and abet another terrorist organization, PKK/YPG, under the pretext of combating Daesh [ISIL]. These recent events clearly validate our stance,” said Colonel Zeki Aktürk, the ministry's press and public relations consultant, during a press conference on Sept. 7.

PKK/YPG and its affiliates pose a significant threat not only to Türkiye but also to both the people of the region, Aktürk added.

"The recent developments are merely a reaction from the local population, coming together to protect their rights and lands against the bloodthirsty PKK/YPG terrorist organization's attempts to establish dominance in the region."

Noting that the Turkish authorities are closely monitoring developments in the region, Aktürk reiterated that Ankara expects allied states to end their support to the PKK/YPG terrorist organization and provide honest support for Türkiye’s fight against terrorism.

Aktürk reminded that efforts are continuing to establish stability in Syria as soon as possible to ensure the return of Syrians to a safe environment and normalization, adding that all necessary measures are being taken to maintain security and stability in the operation areas and that terrorist attacks are responded with retaliation.

"Since the beginning of this year, there have been 165 harassment incidents and attacks by terrorist organizations in our operation zones, 69 of which occurred in the past week alone. Turkish forces have neutralized 864 terrorists, with 24 of them neutralized in the past week."

Days of fighting in Deir el-Zour between YPG terrorists and Arab tribes, which left 90 people dead, has raised fears of broader conflict in a region where jihadists and foreign powers are present.

Fighting began in the Arab-populated Deir el-Zour after the YPG detained Ahmad al-Khabil, the head of the Deir el-Zour Military Council.

The area has been occupied by YPG/PKK terrorists under the guise of fighting the ISIL and with support from the U.S. military.