Clarkson apologizes for Meghan column

Clarkson apologizes for Meghan column

LONDON
Clarkson apologizes for Meghan column

Former “Top Gear” presenter Jeremy Clarkson on Jan. 16 apologized for a much-criticized column he wrote in The Sun tabloid saying he hated Prince Harry’s wife Meghan.

Clarkson, 62, wrote last month that he dreamed of the day when Meghan “is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant ‘shame!’ and throw lumps of excrement at her.”

The piece triggered a wave of protest and became the U.K. Independent Press Standards Organization’s most complained-about article.

Harry himself said in a television interview broadcast on January 8 that it was “horrific and... hurtful and cruel towards my wife.”

He also said it encouraged misogyny around the world.

Clarkson wrote on Instagram: “I really am sorry... This is me putting my hands up. It’s a mea culpa with bells on.”

In the column commenting on Harry and Meghan’s Netflix documentary series, Clarkson said of Meghan: “I hate her on a cellular level.”

Clarkson gained global fame by presenting the popular BBC motoring show “Top Gear” but was dropped as host in 2015 for assaulting a male producer. He now makes a similar show for Amazon, as well as a documentary series about farming.

megan markle,

TÜRKIYE First lady calls for joint global action on climate crisis

First lady calls for joint global action on climate crisis
LATEST NEWS

  1. First lady calls for joint global action on climate crisis

    First lady calls for joint global action on climate crisis

  2. Key suspect in EU graft scandal cuts deal with prosecutors

    Key suspect in EU graft scandal cuts deal with prosecutors

  3. Russian strike toll: 45 dead civilians, including 6 children

    Russian strike toll: 45 dead civilians, including 6 children

  4. Jury selected for Elon Musk trial about Tesla buyout tweets

    Jury selected for Elon Musk trial about Tesla buyout tweets

  5. Sweden’s refusal of probe over Erdoğan effigy “absurd”: Çavuşoğlu

    Sweden’s refusal of probe over Erdoğan effigy “absurd”: Çavuşoğlu
Recommended
Embattled actor Kevin Spacey in Italy to receive award

Embattled actor Kevin Spacey in Italy to receive award
Claim of mammoth bones brings treasure hunters to NYC river

Claim of mammoth bones brings treasure hunters to NYC river
Lollobrigida, Italy’s wickedly witty screen goddess

Lollobrigida, Italy’s wickedly witty screen goddess
Scientists use laser to guide lightning bolt for first time

Scientists use laser to guide lightning bolt for first time
‘Carmen’ on AKM stage

‘Carmen’ on AKM stage
Carpaccio the artist now getting his due

Carpaccio the artist now getting his due
WORLD Key suspect in EU graft scandal cuts deal with prosecutors

Key suspect in EU graft scandal cuts deal with prosecutors

A key suspect in a spreading EU graft scandal, former Italian MEP Pier Antonio Panzeri, has cut a deal to divulge information about countries involved and bribes made, Belgian prosecutors said Tuesday.

ECONOMY Hoteliers offer to help curb boom in rents

Hoteliers offer to help curb boom in rents

Hoteliers in Antalya, which has received serious immigration from two countries since the start of the war in Ukraine, have proposed that the invoices and accommodation documents to be given to the tourists staying in small and medium-sized hotels be accepted as lease contracts.
SPORTS Alperen Şengün fails to avoid Rockets loss in career match

Alperen Şengün fails to avoid Rockets loss in career match

Turkish center Alperen Şengün had the best performance of his young career against the Los Angeles Lakers yesterday, posting a career-best 33 points, 15 rebounds, five assists and four blocks for the Houston Rockets, but failed to prevent a 140-132 loss.