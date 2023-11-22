Cities need to be revamped in line with extreme weather events

ISTANBUL

With daily life recently coming to a standstill due to persistent snowfall, intense precipitation and storms in almost all provinces, an expert has asserted that the infrastructure of cities needs to be overhauled in accordance with new climate change-induced extreme weather events.

"City infrastructures lack resilience. Taking Istanbul as an example, a significant majority of sewage and wastewater structures were built 30 years ago. It is imperative that these be renewed to align with the new climate conditions," prominent meteorologist Orhan Şen told daily Milliyet.

Starting from the morning of Nov. 19, heavy snowfall, rain and strong winds wreaked havoc on almost every region from the west to the east of the country.

Teams have reached the body of one of the 12 crew members who went missing after their cargo ship got trapped in the fierce storm in the Black Sea and sank off the coast of Zonguldak, as at least 10 people were killed in several flood-hit provinces.

As the intensity of precipitation has further increased due to climate change, several countries have already taken the necessary precautions against extreme weather events, Şen said.

"Japan has addressed climate change by significantly expanding its underground sewage systems. Türkiye needs to take these measures as soon as possible."

Highlighting the reduced infiltration of rainwater into the soil due to urbanization, Şen also remarked that this situation puts a crimp on underground water sources.

"The water remains on the surface and cannot penetrate underground. Surface flows cause significant material and spiritual losses by leading to floods."

“Therefore, tolerance for improper settlement and haphazard urbanization should not be allowed. Streambeds should not be narrowed, and settlements should not be established in natural flood zones,” the expert suggested.

Reminding that during the weekend storm, there were more than 60 reports of roofs being blown off nationwide, including school buildings, Şen argued that not only city infrastructures but also buildings need to be constructed based on the region's meteorological conditions.

"Adjusting heating and cooling values are based on regional meteorological values. Similarly, this formula applies to roofs. In terms of roof and wind management, calculations determine the wind strength the roof can withstand, and construction is carried out accordingly. This value is calculated considering the maximum wind over a 100-year period. If a roof is blown off, rest assured it was not constructed in compliance with regulations."

"Considering the changing climate conditions, these roofs need to be rebuilt. Values have increased, and it is imperative that these values be revised, and roofs be constructed in accordance with the revised values."