Circulatory diseases main cause of deaths in 2022: TÜİK

ANKARA
Circulatory system diseases were the main cause of deaths in Türkiye last year, the data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) has shown.

According to TÜİK’s Death and Causes of Death Statistics recently published on their website, while the number of deaths was 566,485 in 2021, this number became 504,839 with a decrease of 10.9 percent in 2022, with 54.6 percent of deceased persons being males and 45.4 percent females.

While the crude death rate, the number of deaths per thousand persons, was 6.7 per thousand in 2021, it was 5.9 per thousand in 2022, the report said.

The northern province of Sinop had the highest crude death rate in 2022, at 11.7 per thousand, while the eastern province of Şırnak had the lowest crude death rate, at 2.4 deaths per thousand.

According to the data, when fatalities were broken down by their causes, 35.4 percent of 2022 deaths were related to circulatory system diseases. Neoplasms accounted for 15.2 percent of deaths, while illnesses of the respiratory system accounted for 13.5 percent.

On examining the deaths due to circulatory system diseases, 42.3 percent of all deaths were due to ischemic heart diseases, 23.5 percent were because of other heart conditions and 19.2 percent were from cerebrovascular diseases, as per the report.

Based on the data, deaths from malignant neoplasms of the larynx and trachea/bronchus/lung in 2022 were 29.4 percent, while deaths from malignant neoplasms of the colon and stomach were 7.9 and 7.8 percent, respectively.

The report also revealed that while the infant mortality rate was 9.3 per thousand in 2021, it decreased to 9.2 per thousand in 2022.

In addition, the under-five mortality rate, which is the probability of dying during five years after birth, was 11.2 per thousand.

