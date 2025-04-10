‘Cinderella on Ice’ in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

The globally acclaimed show “Cinderella on Ice” is enchanting audiences in Istanbul.

Presented in collaboration with BWO Entertainment and the Turkish Ice Hockey Federation, the show is being staged at Zeytinburnu Ice Island and will run through April 23.

Burak İnce, Vice President of the Turkish Ice Hockey Federation, said, “It is part of a production organized by Disney. Performances will continue with two or three shows daily until the end of April.”

The production features a cast of 32 skaters, who appear in staggered sequences throughout the show. Audiences can watch from four different tribunes. Beloved characters like Cinderella and Peter Pan, especially popular among children, are brought to life on ice in a Disney on Ice-style performance.

Reimagining the classic Cinderella story with 77 unique costumes, the production involves 150 crew members and a cast of 45 performers.

Zeytinburnu Ice Island, built to international standards, features two rinks operating simultaneously on upper and lower levels. The main rink, with a seating capacity of 2,400, hosts national and international competitions, performances and events, while the lower rink is reserved for free skating and training.