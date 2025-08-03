CHP’s Özel vows inclusive politics at Aksaray rally

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel has pledged to pursue an inclusive and unifying political agenda as part of his party’s campaign for early elections.

"The nation has suffered greatly from polarizing politics. We... have come not to polarize, but to embrace. There is no ‘other’ in our politics. We do not push anyone away, we do not look down on anyone,” Özel told supporters gathered in the central city of Aksaray on Aug. 2.

The event is one in a series of rallies organized by the CHP to demand early elections following the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu on March 23, the same day he was named the party’s presidential candidate for the next elections.

Since then, CHP has increased its efforts to visit provinces long dominated by the ruling alliance.

In the 2023 general elections, the bloc led by the Justice and Development Party (AKP) secured nearly 70 percent of the vote in Aksaray. In the 2024 local elections, support for two government candidates exceeded 65 percent.

“Aksaray is no one's stronghold [anymore]... This square did not fill up for nothing,” Özel said. “From now on, we will fight together shoulder to shoulder in a great struggle.”

He reiterated his claim that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s support had dropped to below 30 percent in recent polls.

A message from İmamoğlu was read aloud during the rally.

“Injustice is rampant in every corner of this beautiful country, in every aspect of life... Türkiye cannot grow or become stronger this way,” İmamoğlu said.

“We will establish a state structure based on justice, where institutions and rules, not individuals, prevail. The state will be the guarantor of the rights and freedoms of everyone, not just this or that group.”

He also vowed that under CHP rule, the state would serve all citizens equally.

“Our nation will feel most strongly that it is the sole owner of this country and state. All state officials will know their limits and boundaries before the citizens,” he added.

 

