CHP's Özel consults former leaders ahead of congress

CHP's Özel consults former leaders ahead of congress

ISTANBUL
CHPs Özel consults former leaders ahead of congress

Main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel met with former chairs Altan Öymen, Hikmet Çetin and Murat Karayalçın in Istanbul on Aug. 26 to seek their views ahead of a congress set to amend the party's bylaws.

CHP's Istanbul leader Özgür Çelik also attended the meeting.

Later that day, Özel participated in an event with the same former leaders and informed reporters of his plan to meet with Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, his predecessor, in the capital Ankara soon.

“We are extremely happy with the unity and solidarity in our party and the guidance of our esteemed party leaders," Özel told reporters.

The congress is set to commence symbolically on Sept. 4 in the central city of Sivas, commemorating the 105th anniversary of a 1919 congress that sought to unify delegates from the Ottoman Empire during the War of Independence.

Official proceedings will begin in Ankara on Sept. 6 and continue until Sept. 9.

The CHP leader also mentioned at an event on Aug. 27 that the party had been receiving input from nongovernmental organizations and the academic community since April 10 to finalize the new party charter.

“For a text to be good, it needs to be conducted with common sense,” he said.

The party was to deliberate later that day on whether to choose candidates for parliamentary and local elections through primary elections, sources have previously told daily Hürriyet.

A commission reviewing potential amendments to the party's bylaws was scheduled to address this issue in its second meeting on Aug. 27.

In its first meeting, the commission considered implementing a two- or three-term limit for deputies and mayors, with some members proposing the extension of this limit to party leaders as well.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan announces Türkiyes aid delivery to flood-hit Bangladesh

Erdoğan announces Türkiye's aid delivery to flood-hit Bangladesh
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan announces Türkiye's aid delivery to flood-hit Bangladesh

    Erdoğan announces Türkiye's aid delivery to flood-hit Bangladesh

  2. Three FETÖ suspects captured at Greece border

    Three FETÖ suspects captured at Greece border

  3. 'Missing' Ukrainian children prepare to join Polish schools

    'Missing' Ukrainian children prepare to join Polish schools

  4. China says 'willing to engage' with UN rights body on Xinjiang

    China says 'willing to engage' with UN rights body on Xinjiang

  5. Pope says repelling, abandoning migrants is 'grave sin'

    Pope says repelling, abandoning migrants is 'grave sin'
Recommended
Erdoğan announces Türkiyes aid delivery to flood-hit Bangladesh

Erdoğan announces Türkiye's aid delivery to flood-hit Bangladesh
Three FETÖ suspects captured at Greece border

Three FETÖ suspects captured at Greece border
Ankara to urge EU for more dialogue, cooperation

Ankara to urge EU for more dialogue, cooperation
Turkish minister denies claims of visa-free special passport expansion

Turkish minister denies claims of visa-free special passport expansion
Hefty fine imposed for picking sea daffodils

Hefty fine imposed for picking sea daffodils
Parents worry about exorbitant school bus fares

Parents worry about exorbitant school bus fares
Internet usage in Türkiye reaches 89 pct: Survey

Internet usage in Türkiye reaches 89 pct: Survey
WORLD Missing Ukrainian children prepare to join Polish schools

'Missing' Ukrainian children prepare to join Polish schools

Children returning to school in Poland next week will find a new group of classmates, Ukrainian children now living in the country who were not previously enrolled in the Polish education system.

ECONOMY Baykar’s Selçuk Bayraktar Türkiye’s highest taxpayer

Baykar’s Selçuk Bayraktar Türkiye’s highest taxpayer

Selçuk Bayraktar, chairman and chief technology officer (CTO) of Türkiye’s leading drone maker Baykar, topped the list of highest-income taxpayers in 2023, the country’s Revenue Administration said on Aug. 28.
SPORTS Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

Brighton has added Turkish international full-back Ferdi Kadıoğlu to its summer rebuild from Fenerbahçe.
﻿