CHP’s Özel blasts government’s economic record at rally

AFYONKARAHİSAR

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel has criticized the government’s handling of the economy during a rally in the western city of Afyonkarahisar.

"The CHP is the party of retirees, minimum wage earners, students, tradesmen and the nation,” Özel told supporters on Sept. 27 as part of a series of rallies across the country.

Özel accused the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) of prioritizing political gain over public welfare. He said pensions and wages had been eroded by inflation, noting that the lowest pension, now around 16,800 Turkish Liras ($400), was worth a fraction of what it had been two decades ago.

“On the other hand, the minimum wage is 22,000 lira, below the starvation line,” he said.

Özel also denounced income inequality, pointing to statistics showing the wealthiest 20 percent of the population hold 90 percent of total income.

The CHP leader took aim at a corruption probe into the Ankara Municipality, calling it politically motivated and defending Mayor Mansur Yavaş.

“This nation will break any dirty hands that reach Mayor Mansur,” Özel said, citing audits that found no evidence of wrongdoing.

Authorities have detained 14 people as part of the investigation, with five arrested. Prosecutors allege financial losses of 154.4 million liras ($3.7 million) from 32 concerts held between 2021 and 2024.

Municipalities led by the CHP have faced a series of corruption probes this year, the most high-profile being that of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu. The CHP's presidential candidate for the next elections, İmamoğlu was arrested and detained in March.

The party has rejected the allegations, describing the legal actions as politically motivated efforts. The government, meanwhile, insists that Türkiye's judiciary operates independently and that the investigations are solely focused on uncovering corruption.

The CHP achieved notable gains in last year’s local elections, holding onto major cities like Istanbul and Ankara.

In a further move against the government, the CHP announced it would boycott President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s speech when parliament returns from recess on Oct. 1.