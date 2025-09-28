CHP’s Özel blasts government’s economic record at rally

CHP’s Özel blasts government’s economic record at rally

AFYONKARAHİSAR
CHP’s Özel blasts government’s economic record at rally

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel has criticized the government’s handling of the economy during a rally in the western city of Afyonkarahisar.

"The CHP is the party of retirees, minimum wage earners, students, tradesmen and the nation,” Özel told supporters on Sept. 27 as part of a series of rallies across the country.

Özel accused the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) of prioritizing political gain over public welfare. He said pensions and wages had been eroded by inflation, noting that the lowest pension, now around 16,800 Turkish Liras ($400), was worth a fraction of what it had been two decades ago.

“On the other hand, the minimum wage is 22,000 lira, below the starvation line,” he said.

Özel also denounced income inequality, pointing to statistics showing the wealthiest 20 percent of the population hold 90 percent of total income.

The CHP leader took aim at a corruption probe into the Ankara Municipality, calling it politically motivated and defending Mayor Mansur Yavaş.

“This nation will break any dirty hands that reach Mayor Mansur,” Özel said, citing audits that found no evidence of wrongdoing.

Authorities have detained 14 people as part of the investigation, with five arrested. Prosecutors allege financial losses of 154.4 million liras ($3.7 million) from 32 concerts held between 2021 and 2024.

Municipalities led by the CHP have faced a series of corruption probes this year, the most high-profile being that of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu. The CHP's presidential candidate for the next elections, İmamoğlu was arrested and detained in March.

The party has rejected the allegations, describing the legal actions as politically motivated efforts. The government, meanwhile, insists that Türkiye's judiciary operates independently and that the investigations are solely focused on uncovering corruption.

The CHP achieved notable gains in last year’s local elections, holding onto major cities like Istanbul and Ankara.

In a further move against the government, the CHP announced it would boycott President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s speech when parliament returns from recess on Oct. 1.

Türkiye ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye stands firmly with Palestinians: Erdoğan

Türkiye 'stands firmly with Palestinians': Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye 'stands firmly with Palestinians': Erdoğan

    Türkiye 'stands firmly with Palestinians': Erdoğan

  2. Iraq submits file on notorious ISIL camp to UN

    Iraq submits file on notorious ISIL camp to UN

  3. $1 bln Trump Plaza set for Jeddah

    $1 bln Trump Plaza set for Jeddah

  4. Iran says it executed one of Israel's top spies

    Iran says it executed one of Israel's top spies

  5. KAAN jet program advancing on schedule, defense official says amid engine debate

    KAAN jet program advancing on schedule, defense official says amid engine debate
Recommended
Türkiye stands firmly with Palestinians: Erdoğan

Türkiye 'stands firmly with Palestinians': Erdoğan
KAAN jet program advancing on schedule, defense official says amid engine debate

KAAN jet program advancing on schedule, defense official says amid engine debate
Türkiye evacuates passengers after Global Sumud Flotilla ship breaks down

Türkiye evacuates passengers after Global Sumud Flotilla ship breaks down
Over 230 aftershocks rattle western city after 5.4 quake

Over 230 aftershocks rattle western city after 5.4 quake
Can Holding probe expands amid new detentions

Can Holding probe expands amid new detentions
Türkiye to adopt cell-based treatment for leukemia

Türkiye to adopt cell-based treatment for leukemia
Türkiye secures return of 83 Roman coins from US

Türkiye secures return of 83 Roman coins from US
WORLD Iraq submits file on notorious ISIL camp to UN

Iraq submits file on notorious ISIL camp to UN

The Iraqi government has submitted a file to the United Nations concerning the notorious ISIL-linked al-Hol camp in Syria, urging countries to repatriate their nationals.
ECONOMY Gold prices hit another record as rate cut bets boost demand

Gold prices hit another record as rate cut bets boost demand

The price of gold hit a record high on Sept. 29 following U.S. inflation figures that met expectations and soothed concerns about U.S. President Donald Trump's latest tariff salvo.
SPORTS Emotional homecoming for Türkiyes silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Emotional homecoming for Türkiye's silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Türkiye's national men's basketball team returned home on Monday to a rapturous welcome at Istanbul Airport following their silver medal finish at EuroBasket 2025, where they fell just short of the title in a thrilling final against Germany.  
﻿