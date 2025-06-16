CHP's Dutlulu elected Manisa mayor following Zeyrek’s death

The western city of Manisa's municipal council elected Besim Dutlulu of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) on June 16 to lead the municipality after the death of former Mayor Ferdi Zeyrek from electrocution earlier this month.

 

Dutlulu, formerly the mayor of the city's Akhisar district, received 85 of the 87 votes cast in the council meeting. The vote came after the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) announced it would not nominate a candidate.

 

Manisa’s council currently comprises 61 CHP members, 15 AKP, 11 Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) and one from the İYİ (Good) Party.

 

Zeyrek, also of the CHP, was injured by an electric shock at his home in the Yunusemre district on June 6. He died three days later at the hospital and was laid to rest on June 10.

 

Three individuals were arrested over the weekend on charges of “causing death by negligence” in connection with the incident.

 

Prosecutors said Z.M., who was responsible for construction at the residence, failed to ensure the proper distance between the pool and an adjacent energy room. N.B., who designed the electrical system for the pool, allegedly violated safety standards, while H.İ., cited in an expert report, carried out faulty installation work.

 

A fourth suspect, M.Y.P., was released after initial questioning, according to daily Milliyet.

