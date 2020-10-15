CHP’s Berberoğlu applies to upper court for retrial

  • October 15 2020 16:32:00

CHP’s Berberoğlu applies to upper court for retrial

ANKARA
CHP’s Berberoğlu applies to upper court for retrial

Former Republican People’s Party (CHP) lawmaker Enis Berberoğlu has applied to an upper court, demanding the judicial body annul a ruling from the Istanbul 14th High Criminal Court, which recently defied a Constitutional Court decision ordering a retrial for the MP.

Berberoğlu’s lawyers sent a petition to the Istanbul 15th High Criminal Court on Oct. 15, requesting the revocation of the Oct. 13 decision of the Istanbul 14th High Criminal Court, as well as a retrial and stand-by decision for the MP.

The Istanbul 14th High Criminal Court had ruled that there were no grounds for a retrial for Berberoğlu, even though the Constitutional Court declared on Sept. 17 that the judiciary had violated the rights of the former lawmaker.

In its decision last month, the Constitutional Court ordered a retrial after unanimously ruling that Berberoğlu’s right to stand for election and engage in political activities, along with his right to freedom and security, had been breached because he was stripped of his parliamentary status with a five-year, 10-month sentence before the conclusion of his application.

 

Berberoğlu was initially sentenced to 25 years in prison on espionage charges for providing daily Cumhuriyet with a video purporting to show Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization (MİT) trucking weapons into Syria.

Berberoğlu was reelected as a deputy in the June 24, 2018, elections. He was released from prison in late 2018 after 15 months in prison.

 

On June 4, Turkey’s Parliament stripped Berberoğlu of his parliamentary status.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey not considering virus lockdowns, says health minister

    Turkey not considering virus lockdowns, says health minister

  2. Turkey in favor of lasting solution to Karabakh conflict, Erdoğan tells Putin

    Turkey in favor of lasting solution to Karabakh conflict, Erdoğan tells Putin

  3. Turkey's AKUT rescues American tourist stranded in wild

    Turkey's AKUT rescues American tourist stranded in wild

  4. Turkey to give Greece answer it deserves over east Med

    Turkey to give Greece answer it deserves over east Med

  5. Top Turkish, Ukrainian officials talk regional issues

    Top Turkish, Ukrainian officials talk regional issues
Recommended
President Erdoğan refutes early election calls

President Erdoğan refutes early election calls
CHP leader sends letter of support to Azerbaijan’s president

CHP leader sends letter of support to Azerbaijan’s president
CHP meets urgently after local court ruling for former MP

CHP meets urgently after local court ruling for former MP
Top court member’s tweet stirs debate

Top court member’s tweet stirs debate
Gov’t to restructure chambers, including medical associations

Gov’t to restructure chambers, including medical associations
Erdoğan to announce size of new gas reserve on Oct 17

Erdoğan to announce size of new gas reserve on Oct 17
WORLD Armenian PM Pashinyan admits significant casualties in Karabakh conflict

Armenian PM Pashinyan admits significant casualties in Karabakh conflict

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan conceded on Oct. 14 that separatist fighters had been forced to withdraw from frontline positions in the north and south, describing the situation as "very serious".    
ECONOMY Residential property sales slip in September

Residential property sales slip in September

Residential property sales in Turkey dropped 6.9% year-on-year in September, the country’s statistical authority announced on Oct. 14. 
SPORTS English football club gives saplings to Turkish forests

English football club gives saplings to Turkish forests

English Premier League club Sheffield United supported a campaign on Oct. 14 to replenish trees burned in forest fires in Turkey's southern province of Hatay.  